European shares get earnings boost; cyclicals up

By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 27 European shares gained for a
fourth straight day in choppy trade on Friday, helped by
cyclical stocks, with encouraging earnings reports from more
companies and recent positive U.S. economic data feeding the
view that conditions are improving.
Swedish machinery and tool maker Sandvik jumped
10.9 percent and trading volumes hit 200 percent of its 90-day
average after it reported record orders. France's Vinci
rose 3.9 percent after reporting a 6 percent rise in
the first quarter revenue and raising its 2012 sales target.
French drugmaker Sanofi rose 2.8 percent after
posting better-than-expected quarterly results, bolstered by
strong emerging markets. Trading volumes were near 100 percent
of the 90-day daily average.
"The markets have been overwhelmed by the extent of the
earnings surprise. That's a very positive development and does
mean that earnings expectations are going to be revised back up.
That alone is a very persuasive support," said Mike Lenhoff,
chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin.
"If you are taking a 12 to 18 months view, then you could
move away from more defensive areas of the market."
Sectors generally perceived as defensive plays, such as food
and drinks and telecoms were on the back foot,
with their indexes down 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent
respectively.
Cyclical sectors such as banks, construction and
materials, travel and automobiles were
up 0.2 to 2.0 percent.
Richard Taylor, head of international equity research at
Jefferies, a global securities and investment banking firm, said
he was relatively optimistic on the earnings season.
"We don't think the first quarter reporting season typically
drives a huge shift in the full year consensus. So it's not
going to make stocks look a lot cheaper, but the lack of any
significant negative surprises can be enough to keep the market
trending higher."
At 1112 GMT, The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,047.16 points after
falling to a low of 1,034.54 following a two-notch cut in
Spain's credit rating overnight.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was, however, flat at 2,324.58 points. Its technical chart
showed the index could face some pressure in the coming days.
"We are in an overriding consolidation phase and given the
weakness of countries like Spain and Italy and the composition
of the Euro STOXX 50, I see the relative weakness of this index
for quite some time," said Petra von Kerssenbrock, analyst at
Commerzbank.
She said resistance for the index was seen near its 200-day
moving average around 2,350. The index could find support around
2,238 - the low hit on April 23. Below that, it had a big
support line at the December low near 2,200.
CAUTION PREVAILS
Despite gains in equities on Friday, investors remained
cautious after Standard & Poor's cut its rating on Spain by two
notches late on Thursday, reminding investors that the region's
debt woes will continue to scare markets.
The credit agency, citing expectations Spain's finances will
deteriorate even more than thought due to the recession and the
country's ailing banking sector, downgraded the country to
BBB-plus from A and put a negative outlook on the
credit.
"This downgrade shows that governments in Europe are still
struggling to get their budgets in balance. We are probably
going to see more downgrades from other rating agencies," said
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets in Brussels.
European equity funds suffered their biggest weekly outflows
since May 2010, and globally the asset class is on track for its
worst April in 16 years, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said,
citing EPFR data.
Among other sharp movers, Norway's DNB fell 9.3
percent after missing first-quarter profit expectations due to a
big one-off financial charge and warning that meeting its
full-year target would be "challenging".