European shares up ahead of summit, defensives gain

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.4 percent
* Defensive shares in demand, utilities up
* Cautious ahead of key EU summit this week
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 27 European shares gained on
Wednesday, with some investors closing their short trading
positions ahead of this week's European Union summit to protect
themselves from possible losses in case of a positive
annoucement.
Investors stayed jittery as differences between leaders
persisted ahead of the June 28-29 summit, with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel saying on Tuesday Europe would not share total
debt liabilities "as long as I live".
At 1033 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 990.19 points, after
falling nearly 3 percent in the past four sessions on fading
hopes the summit would deliver bold measures. But reduced
expectations also lowered the bar for a positive surprise.
Investors snapped up July 'call' options - the right to buy
into the market at a pre-set price and thus benefit from any
rally - on the euro zone bluechip Euro STOXX 50.
For the July contract, some of the heaviest activity has
been in the 2,250 contract, implying investors are betting the
Euro STOXX 50 will rise by more than 5 percent in the coming
three weeks from around 2,135 on Wednesday.
"The exposure hedge funds have is very low. A lot of them
are running books of 20 percent and 80 percent cash. So the only
risk they have is that market starts going up," said the head of
sales at Monument Securities Andy Ash.
"I think the expectations are low enough that the market can
probably do ok. I don't see anything that can come out of it
that is going to disappoint the market more than the
disappointment the market is already expecting."
The summit could agree on a growth package pushed by France
in infrastructure project bonds, reallocated regional aid funds
and European Investment Bank loans, but investors want to see
bold moves to underpin the European currency union and halt the
contagion from one debt-stricken country to another.
"Much of the EU summit agenda seems to have been leaked
prior to the meeting and recent reactions to these proposals
have been greeted by Merkel with a lack of enthusiasm. We feel
that half measures at the summit will not be enough now. A lack
of action could test the lows seen in September 2011," James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.
A low of 853.02 in September last year would be a fall of
more than 13 percent from the present levels, charts showed.
"As it is challenging to time the markets at present due to
such uncertainty surrounding political events, we have a longer
term investment approach, focusing on defensive assets with a
positive real yield," Butterfill said.
Utilities, traditionally seen as defensive shares,
rose 1.2 percent to top the gainers list, while both healthcare
and food sectors rose 0.7 percent. Cyclicals
like Chemicals and miners fell 1.2 percent each.
SHORT COVERING
Some analysts said those investors, who had bet on a drop in
share prices, might be closing their short trading positions to
protect themselves from possible losses in the event of a market
rally.
"If you are short and you have made some money, you do not
want to run the risk of some positive outcome from the summit.
That explains why sentiment is slightly positive today,"
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets, said.
Gijsels said the market would like to see a road map and
some consensus between Germany and other countries on key
issues. That, along with a possible liquidity injection by
central banks, would be a boost for the market, which could rise
3 to 5 percent in a short span of time.
A disappointment could lead to a repeat of the last summer
and that could force European policymakers to come up with some
solution to resolve the crisis and central banks to step in
again, analysts said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell more than 20 percent since
early July to late September last year.
Asset allocation strategists at Deutsche Bank closed their
underweight on European equities ahead of the summit, turning
neutral and seeing scope for the leaders "to agree on a
longer-term road map for European integration".
"Expectations are fairly low and any positive surprises are
likely to fuel outperformance," they said in a note.
Among individual movers, Colruyt was up 11 percent
after rising to an eight-month high as the Belgian supermarket
chain reported a rise in full-year net profit, against
expectations of a decline.