European shares rally on US data, EU summit looms

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.4 percent
* Building materials stocks buoyed by U.S. housing data
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 27 European shares rebounded on
Wednesday after a recent steep sell-off, with upbeat U.S. data
boosting demand, though doubts a European summit will provide
solutions to the euro debt crisis may cap future gains.
Demand, which has deteriorated in the past days on fears
over the impact of the crisis on the world economy, improved
markedly after U.S. pending home sales matched a two-year high
in May, fuelling hopes of a housing market recovery.
Building materials groups CRH, Wolseley and
Lafarge enjoyed solid gains following the U.S. data,
up 4.2 percent, 3.7 percent, and 2.7 percent respectively, given
their exposure to the U.S. housing market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.4 percent at
1,000.14, within a whisker of its session high, having closed
flat on Tuesday after three straight sessions of falls which saw
it drop almost 3 percent.
Volumes were thin, at around 75 percent of the 90-day daily
average, with investors reluctant to get too aggressively
involved in the market ahead of the summit.
Expectations for a big new initiative to cure the euro zone
crisis from the June 28-29 meeting have been knocked back, with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel seeking to bury the idea of
common euro zone bonds on Tuesday, saying Europe would not share
total debt liability "as long as I live".
But these reduced expectations have lowered the bar for a
positive surprise, prompting investors to snap up July 'call'
options on the euro zone blue-chip index - the right to buy into
the market at a pre-set price and thus benefit from any rally.
For the July contract, some of the heaviest activity has
been in the 2,250 contract, implying investors are betting the
Euro STOXX 50 will rise by more than 5 percent in the coming
three weeks from around 2,135 on Wednesday.
"There is a sense that you don't want to be short into the
summit - there is a potential for a market rebound if credible
measures are announced to solution sovereign debt problems in
the euro zone," JPMorgan strategist Emmanuel Cau, said.
"It is important to get a detailed road map to fiscal and
banking union, but our view is that you are unlikely to get too
much detail at this stage."
While euro zone bonds seem a no-go for now, investors will
likely cheer any integration roadmap with defined milestones.
There is also a chance of removing preferred creditor status for
its ESM bailout fund - which currently relegates other bond
holders to second place, much to the markets' chagrin.
"We don't know quite what's going to come out of it, so
positioning as you would expect is very much underweight Europe
in the cash market, overweight the U.S," Orrin Sharp-Pierson,
global equity and derivatives strategist at BNP Paribas, said.
"Protection is being bought for those cash holdings in the
U.S. and upside being bought in Europe just to hedge against
some upside risk... At the moment (investors) are positioned for
more bad news in Europe relative to the U.S."