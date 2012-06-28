Barclays woes drag banks, European shares down

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.5 percent
* Barclays slumps 15.5 pct, drags down banks
* Focus on EU summit, market seen range-bound
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 28 European shares finished lower
after choppy trading on Thursday, led by weaker banks, with
investors primed for disappointment from the latest European
Union summit to tackle the debt crisis, but not expecting a
further steep market selloff.
A 2.4 percent decline in banking shares, led by a
15.5 percent slump in Barclays following investigations
that found it tried to manipulate key market interest rates,
weighed on the market that witnessed sharp swings on contrasting
comments from European policymakers and leaders during the day.
The two-day summit, which started on Thursday, could produce
a broad roadmap for fiscal, financial and political union across
the currency bloc, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel remained
opposed to joint euro bonds, a measure many analysts believe
could be the answer to the debt crisis.
"I don't think people have great expectations, especially
after Merkel's comments on euro bonds. There needs to be an
answer, but at the moment Europe is incapable of giving an
answer," Bob Butler, head of equity trading at Westhouse
Securities, said.
Merkel told parliament on Wednesday she considered joint
euro bonds and bank deposit guarantees illegal, economically
wrong and politically counter productive.
European shares trimmed losses earlier in the session on a
report that suggested Germany had modified its opposition to
euro bonds, but fell back to new intraday lows after the
country's finance ministry denied the report and reaffirmed they
could only come at the end of a process towards fiscal union.
"The market seems to have been consistently setting itself
up for disappointment," said Oliver Wallin, investment director
at Octopus Investments, which manages nearly $4 billion.
"However, this time it seems a little more conservative. The
sheer scale of the problem, the complexity and potential
consequences of any meaningful solution means that little can
really be expected to come out of the summit. With little to
latch onto either negatively or positively, markets can expect
to continue on the current trajectory."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.5 percent lower at 995.14 points after falling to a low
of 987.32 and rising as high as 1,002.58. Cyclical shares lost
ground, with technology shares down 1.1 percent and
travel stocks falling 0.9 percent.
However, Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB
shares index rose 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent respectively after
sources said European finance officials were working on urgent
measures to ease financial market pressure on the two countries
that were too big to bail out.
TRADING RANGE
Butler said equities were likely to trade in a range in the
near term as the market was unlikely to see an agreement on euro
bonds. He saw Britain's FTSE 100 index falling to 5,300
points in the event of little positive news from the summit, but
said the index was unlikely to break below that level.
The FTSE 100 closed 0.6 percent lower at 5,493.06 points.
The index, down nearly 5 percent this quarter, has remained
volatile and fallen in eight of 15 sessions.
Wallin said he was using exchange traded funds (ETFs) to
trade through the short-term volatility by selling into the top
of the fund company's defined range and buying near the bottom.
Octopus, a fund of funds investor, has put some money in a
volatility arbitrage fund, which is focused solely on exploiting
the volatility of the Euro STOXX 50 index, he said.
Charts showed the euro zone's blue chip index, which fell
0.4 percent to 2,157.62 points, was expected to find support at
around 2,100, a low level reached in May and June.
The next support was at around 2,050 hit in early June, and
the index could stabilise around that. But a fall below the mark
could have a 90-point downside potential, analysts said.
Analysts said focus would shift to the earnings season.
Thomson Reuters data showed negative earnings momentum over last
month, with companies listed on the STOXX 600 index
witnessing 708 downgrades, against 101 upgrades.
"We will soon enter the earnings season. We saw some profit
warnings and signs that the economy is slowing and hurting some
companies," said Petra von Kerssenbrock, analyst at Commerzbank.
"The economically sensitive sectors such as industrial goods
and basic resources have already shown a clear relative weakness
and the trend is likely to continue for some more time. However,
we see strong healthcare and food and beverages sectors."
But longer term-outlook remained constructive. A Thomson
Reuters survey of around 50 fund managers and analysts conducted
over the past week showed the Euro STOXX 50 index was likely to
rise about 9 percent by the end of the year.