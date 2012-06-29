版本:
2012年 6月 29日

European shares hit 1-week high on summit surprise

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.4 percent
    * Euro STOXX 50 volatility index falls 5 pct
    * Euro banks advance, UK banks underperform

    By Tricia Wright
    LONDON, June 29 European shares jumped to
one-week highs on Friday after euro zone leaders agreed to take
action to bring down Italy's and Spain's borrowing costs,
surprising a market that had been primed for disappointment from
their two-day summit.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 1.4 percent to 1,009.20,
after falling 0.5 percent in the previous session, taking it
back up to levels last seen on June 22.
    Euro zone banks, which have a big exposure to
sovereign debt, put in a strong showing, rising 3.9 percent.
    The market has had a torrid few days, dropping nearly 3
percent on expectations the summit - the 20th time EU leaders
have met to try to resolve the debt crisis since it began in
Greece in early 2010 - would amount to little.
    But the leaders agreed that euro area rescue funds could be
used to stabilise bond markets without forcing countries that
comply with EU budget rules to adopt extra austerity measures or
economic reforms. 
    The deal came after Spain and Italy earlier withheld support
for a regional growth package.
    "The most positive thing from this summit was that everybody
came out claiming victory. The underlying tone, though, was one
of threats," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.
    "It remains to be seen how this will solve the real issues
as opposed to pushing them out further once again."
    The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
gauge of anxiety known as the VSTOXX, shed 5 percent on Friday,
as investor appetite for risky assets improved.
    UK banks managed a relatively modest 1.2
percent rise, weighed by news Barclays, HSBC,
Lloyds and RBS have all agreed to pay
compensation to customers they misled about interest rate
hedging products, following an investigation by Britain's
financial regulator.
    While the summit news has spurred a market bounce,
addressing immediate concerns for stressed economies, traders
said the relief, more pronounced given that expectations were so
low going into the summit, could prove temporary.
    "Although this had caught the markets a little off guard,
the spike higher was a relatively minor move when you account
for the market being considerably short at the time," Andrew
Taylor, market strategist at GFT Global, said in a note.
    "As the markets digest the impact of what has been announced
we can expect some support to appear near term as traders adjust
their short positions due to a change in the outcomes of the so
called 'Non Event'."

