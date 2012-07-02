European shares hit 2-month high on policy action hopes

LONDON, July 2 European equities ended at a
two-month closing high on Monday as investors beefed up their
anaemic holdings in anticipation of further action from policy
makers after an EU deal aimed at tackling the region's crisis
last week.
Investors came back to European equities after a negative
second quarter with the agreement reached last Friday at an EU
summit, which included allowing the euro zone bailout fund to
inject money directly into struggling banks, expected to pave
the way for more monetary stimulus from the European Central
Bank.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed 1.2 percent higher at 1,033.77 points.
"We're in a bottoming out process...but I think there will
be a lot of volatility over the next few months as the market
keeps the pressure on," Trevor Greetham, director of asset
allocation at Fidelity Worldwide Investment, said.
"The market will want to pressurise policy makers into
providing more stimulus and into being much clearer about when
European banks can be recapitalised and when there will be
intervention in the sovereign bond market."