European shares rise on further policy action hopes

* FTSEurofirst up 0.5 percent
* Volatile Barclays up as CEO Diamond quits
* Suez Environment weakens as HSBC downgrades
By David Brett
LONDON, July 3 European shares rose on Tuesday
as a relief rally sparked by EU leaders' crisis-fighting
agreement continued and investors bet on further policy action
after weak economic data showed the global economy was in need
of further stimulus.
By 0740 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 4.67
points, or 0.5 percent at 1,039.99 points, adding to a 4.2
percent jump since Friday, when EU leaders revealed an
agreement, which, among other measures, allowed the euro zone
bailout fund to inject cash into struggling banks.
Bank stocks advanced, with UK-listed Barclays
, reversing an opening drop of more than 3 percent to
rally 1.7 percent as the interest rate-rigging scandal claimed
the scalp of chief executive Bob Diamond.
Analysts at Liberum said one of the key overhangs for the
stock had been eliminated and Barclays now looked very cheap
versus peers Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking
Group.
Beaten down basic resource stocks were higher too
after weakening manufacturing data in the U.S. on Monday and
spiralling unemployment in Spain also reinforced views that
politicians will be forced to act more quickly than expected.
"There has been sheer relief that there was some form of
compromise from Merkel and that the entire EMU project hadn't
fallen apart," said Marcus Ashworth, Head of Fixed Income at
Espirito Santo.
"Furthermore the weakness of economic data is pointing
towards more stimulus from central banks with both European
Central Bank and Bank of England expected to be aggressive on
Thursday," he said.
A recent Reuters survey, taken ahead of last Thursday's
summit of European leaders, suggested the European Central Bank
would cut interest rates to a new record low.
"With the EU Commission now having delivered a degree of
reform progress, ECB President Draghi should have all the cover
he needs to deliver a 50-basis-point rate-cut fillip as we
expect at the Bank's Thursday policy meeting," Nomura analysts
said.
How much further the index will rally will depend on how
aggressive both politicians and investors feel they can be with
so much uncertainty swirling around global growth.
Those worries were reflected in the share price of Suez
Environment, which was the top faller in Europe, down
3 percent and adding to previous sharp declines after HSBC cut
its rating on the firm "neutral" following the French water and
waste group's 2012 outlook warning on Friday.
Indexes were also reaching flexion points after a bullish
start to the second-half 2012, which in turn came on the back of
a weak second-quarter performance when it fell 8.6 percent.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
which has jumped 6.2 percent in the two last sessions, will face
strong resistance at 2,319 points, which represents its 200-day
moving average, and at 2,330.79 points, representing the 50
percent retracement of its March-June slump.