European shares halt rally ahead of ECB

By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, July 4 European stocks ended slightly
lower on Wednesday in extremely thin trading volumes as U.S.
markets remained closed for a holiday, with investors taking a
breather after a sharp three-day rally and ahead of the European
Central Bank policy meeting.
The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates to a record
low of 0.75 percent on Thursday to support the region's frail
economy. A potential cut in the deposit rate to as low as zero
could encourage banks to lend more to each other.
"The market has already anticipated a cut in ECB interest
rates that should be announced tomorrow. At this point, we think
that the upside potential in the short term is limited,"
Barclays France fund manager Philippe Cohen said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.1 percent lower at 1,045.63 points in volumes
representing only slightly more than half a an average session
of the past three months, and the lowest volume since last
December's holiday week.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
ended 0.4 percent lower at 2,312.41 points, following a near 8
percent jump in three sessions.
But despite its recent surge, the benchmark euro zone index
- which was technically 'overbought' on Wednesday - has failed
to break above two key resistance levels: its 200-day moving
average as well as the 50 percent retracement of the index's 22
percent slump from mid-March to early June.
A number of traders and fund managers have been waiting for
the index to pierce above these two resistance levels before
jumping back in.
"As long as we stay below these two lines, this market
remains in a corrective mode," a Paris-based trader said.
"After such a rally over the past week, clients are taking a
bit of profit off the table, as there is no positive catalyst in
sight beyond the ECB. Friday's non-farm payrolls don't really
look sexy."
According to a Reuters survey of economists, U.S. employers
are expected to have added 90,000 new workers to their payrolls
last month, and a lower-than-expected figure to could spark a
bout of profit taking, traders said.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index ended down 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.1 percent.
The losses were bigger in volatile Spanish and Italian
markets, with Madrid's IBEX down 0.7 percent and Milan's
FTSE MIB down 0.8 percent.
Investors were cautious ahead of a key sentiment test on
Thursday when Spain goes to the debt market for the first time
since last week's EU summit, selling up to 3 billion euros of
three bonds maturing in 2015, 2016 and 2022.
Spanish bonds have benefited from the summit agreement to
allow euro zone rescue funds to recapitalise the region's banks
directly, though plans for the fund to buy bonds in the
secondary market are being opposed by Finland, highlighting
implementation risks.
Banking stocks featured among the biggest losers on
Wednesday, trimming recent lofty gains. Intesa Sanpaolo
fell 3.1 percent, BBVA dropped 1 percent and BNP
Paribas shed 0.6 percent.