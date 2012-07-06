European shares fall as stimulus euphoria fades

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.6
* Investors take profit on 5th straight week of gains
* Expectations of stronger U.S. data dampen stimulus hopes
* Banks fall after ECB failed to signal more action
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 6 European shares fell early on
Friday as fading hopes of further support from the Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank pushed investors to book
more profits on five straight weeks of gains, the longest
winning streak this year.
A better-than-expected private employment report on Thursday
fuelled expectations non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT,
may deliver a narrow consensus-beat, easing pressure on the
Federal Reserve to launch new stimulus measures but failing to
remove concerns about the state of the world's largest economy.
"I don't think that everybody who went flat or took some
profits (on Thursday) has necessarily come back into the market
just yet, meaning many are remaining on the sidelines at least
till after today's non farms or even till next week when the
U.S. earnings season kicks off," Markus Huber, head of German
high net-worth trading at ETX Capital, said.
"Also one good job number wouldn't necessarily mean that a
new trend has been established."
Credit Agricole revised its prediction for non-farm payrolls
numbers to 135,000 from 100,000 following Thursday's data, while
Goldman Sachs increased its forecast to 125,000 from 75,000. A
Thomson Reuters survey published earlier this week had predicted
an addition of 90,000 workers in June.
Looking at possible short-term market reaction, spread
better IG Market estimates a reading above 180,000 would boost
risk assets, while one below 40,000 would see them initially
come under pressure, although this may give way to a reversal on
the back of mounting trading floor "cries" for a third round of
quantitative easing from the Fed.
By 0750 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.3 percent at 1,041.56 points after shedding
0.1 percent in the previous session, but the index was still up
2 percent for the week.
EURO ZONE PULLBACK
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was 0.6 lower
at 2,272.72 points, extending a technical pullback after failing
to close above its 200-day moving average on Thursday.
The index has now been trading in a range roughly between
2,330 points and 2,263.08 points, the 38.2 and 50 percent
retracement of the March-June down move, for five sessions and
charts on the index's September futures pointed to further
consolidation ahead.
"Prices have pushed below an ascending trend line," Philippe
Delabarre, a technical analyst at Trading Central, said.
"Furthermore, 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages have
turned down."
A third straight session of losses eroded the Euro STOXX
50's gains for the week to a mere 0.3 percent, jeopardising its
longest weekly winning streak since 2009.
The 5-week surge came as tensions surrounding the euro zone
debt crisis eased throughout June following a European agreement
to bail out Spanish banks, the establishment of a pro-bailout
government in Greece and new EU-wide initiatives to help euro
zone lenders.
But euro zone debt concerns were one again intensifying on
Friday, with yields on Spanish sovereign bonds rising, after the
European Central Bank failed to provide any hint about future
measures to stem selling pressure on peripheral debt on
Thursday, despite cutting interest rates.
Spain's BBVA and Santander, which are
often traded as proxy plays for their country's sovereign debt,
were among the top fallers among euro zone blue chips, shedding
4.5 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.
Outperforming was Britain's second-biggest insurer, Aviva
, up 2.7 percent, which kicked off plans to sell or close
more than a quarter of its businesses by selling part of its
stake in Dutch rival Delta Lloyd for 318 million pounds
($494 million).