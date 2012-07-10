European shares gain as EU ratifies Spanish Bank rescue

LONDON, July 10 European shares rose at the open on Tuesday, steadying after four session's of losses, as euro zone ministers ratified the bailout for beleaguered Spanish banks, but with global growth and broader European debt concerns capping upside.

By 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was 2.03 points, or 0.2 percent, at 1032.12, having fallen over the last four trading days, buoyed as Europe agreed a deal to rescue Spain's battered banks.

"After a lot of rumours surrounding the implementation of the Spanish bank assistance plan were not justified and they're still on track ... this might create a little bit better atmosphere (among investors) than over the previous few days," Geert Ruyssschaert, anaylyst at Fortis Bank in Brussels, said.

A meeting of euro zone ministers granted Spain an extra year to reach its deficit reduction targets, set the parameters of an aid package for Madrid's ailing banks, but made no apparent progress on activating the bloc's rescue funds to buy sovereign bonds.

Banks were among the top gainers early on with Spanish bank Santander up 0.3 percent, as investors bought in on the dips after recent uncertainty.

"It will remain difficult for equities. Risk aversion will not disappear fast as it is fed by fears over the Euro and problems within will only be solved over a long period of time and while you have that uncertainty it is very difficult a vefy flourishing equity market," Ruyssschaert said.