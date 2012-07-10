European shares gain as EU ratifies Spanish Bank rescue

LONDON, July 10 European shares rose at the open
on Tuesday, steadying after four session's of losses, as euro
zone ministers ratified the bailout for beleaguered Spanish
banks, but with global growth and broader European debt concerns
capping upside.
By 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was 2.03 points, or
0.2 percent, at 1032.12, having fallen over the last four
trading days, buoyed as Europe agreed a deal to rescue Spain's
battered banks.
"After a lot of rumours surrounding the implementation of
the Spanish bank assistance plan were not justified and they're
still on track ... this might create a little bit better
atmosphere (among investors) than over the previous few days,"
Geert Ruyssschaert, anaylyst at Fortis Bank in Brussels, said.
A meeting of euro zone ministers granted Spain an extra year
to reach its deficit reduction targets, set the parameters of an
aid package for Madrid's ailing banks, but made no apparent
progress on activating the bloc's rescue funds to buy sovereign
bonds.
Banks were among the top gainers early on with
Spanish bank Santander up 0.3 percent, as investors
bought in on the dips after recent uncertainty.
"It will remain difficult for equities. Risk aversion will
not disappear fast as it is fed by fears over the Euro and
problems within will only be solved over a long period of time
and while you have that uncertainty it is very difficult a vefy
flourishing equity market," Ruyssschaert said.