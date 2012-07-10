Euro zone hopes bolster European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 percent, EuroSTOXX 50 up 0.6 pct
* Technical charts support rebound in thin trade
* German court in focus
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 10 European equities bounced up
from a technical support level on Tuesday, boosted by the
perception that the euro zone is moving closer to putting its
rescue fund into action and with thin, summer holiday volumes
exaggerating the moves.
Germany's top court convened to discuss whether the EU
bailout is compatible with national laws, with Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble warning of dire consequences if the scheme
faces a significant delay.
Although no decision is expected on Tuesday, investors were
hopeful of an approval, and Spanish and Italian bond yields
dipped.
Weaker bond markets such as Spain's and Italy's "are in
slightly better form. The constitutional court is sitting (and
markets are) heading into supposed 'risk on' and excitement,"
said Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer at RMG,
although he cautioned that sentiment can quickly reverse.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.9 percent at
1,039.12 points. The EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips,
which tends to be more sensitive to the twists and turns of the
region's crisis, added 0.6 percent to 2,241.85, with some
investors seeing value after a drop of 4 percent in the previous
four sessions.
"The market isn't long ... so it's very easy for the market
to snap up at the moment," said Martin Tormey, head of equity
trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers in Dublin.
Volume for the EuroSTOXX 50 was just 72 percent of the
90-day daily average. The index's rebound came after finding
strong support around the 2,220 level, the 50 percent
retracement of its June 26 to July 5 leg up.
Julien Nebenzahl, strategist at Paris-based technical
analysis firm Day By Day, said that the technical charts would
remain positive until the EuroSTOXX 50 closes the gap opened up
on June 29, when a European summit unexpectedly agreed a raft of
crisis measures.
"The market can rise slowly in July and in August because
this gap is a positive shock. But if the gap is filled then we
will be able to lose another 5 to 7 percent," he said.
Strategists also highlighted stronger than expected UK
industrial output data and a broadly expected
euro zone finance ministers' decision to grant Spain an extra
year to reach its deficit reduction targets.
EARNINGS RISK
Keeping a lid on investor optimism was uncertainty ahead of
the second quarter earnings season, which is slowly taking off.
European company profits are forecast to shrink by 9 percent
compared with a 4.5 percent expansion in the United States,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
Highlighting just how tough the regional economic
environment is, French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo
shed 5 percent after saying growth slowed in the
March-May quarter as corporate clients reduced spending across
Europe, although it kept its full-year targets.
Trading volume in Sodexo was robust, at almost three and a
half times the 90-day daily average.
UK peer Compass Group slipped 2 percent.
Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer echoed
Sodexo's sentiment as it posted its worst underlying quarterly
sales performance for three and a half years.
Marks & Spencer shares, however, rose 2.1 percent, having
been shorted in advance, according to data from Markit.
Elsewhere on the upside, ASML Holding jumped 8.6
percent after Intel Corp said it would spend more than
$4 billion to buy up to 15 percent and bankroll the Dutch
company's research into costly next-generation chipmaking
technology, a major vote of confidence.
Trading volume in ASML stood at more than four times the
90-day daily average.