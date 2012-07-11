European shares hurt by earnings; charts support

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes flat, supported by 100-day MA
* Burberry results spark rout in luxury sector
* Some see appeal of cheap valuations, others cautious
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 11 European equities steadied on
Wednesday, with a weak start to the second quarter reporting
season from the autos and luxury sectors denting sentiment, but
technical support levels put a lid on losses in thin and jittery
summer holiday trading.
Burberry Group was the biggest faller among blue
chips, shedding 7.4 percent and dragging down other luxury goods
stocks such as French rival LVMH, after the maker of
check-lined raincoats reported a slowdown in sales growth, hit
by its performance in China.
There was also bad news for carmakers, with a cut in sales
forecast from Renault, and for industrials, with a
profit warning from U.S. engine maker Cummins hitting
European companies, including Fiat Industrial and
Aggreko. .
"People are getting concerned about the health of earnings
as markets are very sensitive to profit warnings," said James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed flat at
1,039.12 points, recovering earlier losses after finding firm
technical support at the 100-day moving average around 1,033.
Some investors were also unwilling to chase the market too
low ahead of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes, due
after the European close, which have the potential to boost risk
appetite if they hint at a third round of quantitative easing.
The EuroSTOXX 50 ended a volatile session up 0.2
percent at 2,246.23 points, faring better as it excludes
UK-listed Burberry and several of the biggest industrial
fallers.
Technical levels kept the index trapped and volatile as
volumes continued to thin for the summer holidays, with just 69
percent of average 90-day daily volumes passing through on the
euro zone benchmark.
"It's caught between a rock and a hard place at the moment,"
said Phil Roberts, chief European technical Strategist at
Barclays, highlighting support at the 21-day moving average
around 2,214-5 with strong trend line support below, weighed
against strong resistance levels around 2,324 points.
"I would be slightly more bearish than bullish but it's not
an aggressive call. I don't think the market is going to be in a
mood to sell lower until at least the 21 day support has gone."
VALUE FOR THE BRAVE
Among the regions, Spain outperformed, adding 1.2 percent
, as investors cheered new austerity measures which were
welcome by the European Union.
With the EuroSTOXX 50 still down nearly 20 percent over the
past 12 months -- against a broadly flat showing for the U.S.
S&P 500 -- some investors are starting to try and pick the
bottom.
"If investors can take a deep breath and look beyond the
macroeconomic and political news flow, today's valuations could
be seen as an excellent long-term buying opportunity," Philip
Dicken, head of European equities at Threadneedle Investments,
said in a release, recommending cashing in on the weaker euro through European companies with international earnings.
With the euro zone crisis still rumbling on, though, such
trades remain largely reserved for the braver investor, with
others, such as Robeco, retaining their negative stance and
favouring North America or emerging markets instead.
"The downward risks to the mild recession are on the rise.
Valuation there is becoming more attractive, but we think it is
too early for an upgrade," Robeco's investment strategists said.