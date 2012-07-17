European shares edge lower awaiting Fed clues

* FTSEurofirst down 0.1 percent
* Fed stimulus needed for next leg of rally
* Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia down on earnings concerns
* Wolseley hit by Europe slowdown
By David Brett
LONDON, July 17 European equities trod water on
Tuesday as investors awaited testimoney from Fed chief Ben
Bernanke they hope will point to further stock-boosting monetary
stimulus as waning global growth weighs on the outlook for
company earnings.
The FTSEurofirst was down 0.76 points, or 0.1
percent at 1,042.95 by 1028 GMT, with the index trapped in a
range between 1,030 and 1,050 as the lack of any incentive to
add risk kept investors on the sidelines.
"The market is precipiced on a lot of central bank action
but that is all there is. It is like driving a car on fumes --
after the liquidity is pumped in to fuel the economy, growth
must come, and at the moment there is not any really any,"
Robert Quinn, European strategist at Standard & Poor's equity
research in London, said.
Volumes were just 23 percent of their 90-day average
reflecting investors' cautious approach, as did the performance
of cyclical stocks such as banks and miners.
"We are in a state of flux ... and once you delve into the
characteristics of the market, defensives are expensive and no
one really wants to go near the more cyclical names," Quinn
said.
Defensively perceived equities remain a potentially
expensive investment for new investors with food and beverage
stocks trading on around 17 times price-to-earnings,
while despite trading on a 12-months forward PE of 7.8 times
miners remain too risky given the economic outlook.
Still, risk appetite would improve should U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Bernanke hint at the potential for more
quantitative easing in two days of Congressional testimony
starting on Tuesday. His comments come after weak U.S. retail
sales data and a cut in the International Monetary Fund's global
growth forecast.
Equity markets need a policy response to bounce higher from
a "cool, disagreeable and ... static" summer, and action from
the Fed looks more likely in the near term than from Europe,
said Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, keeping its "neutral"
stance on equities.
Coordinated central bank action in Europe and China has
aided a FTSEurofirst rally of 9.3 percent in the last six weeks,
but the index remains more than 5 percent below its 2012 highs,
hit in March.
The cautious tone struck in minutes of the Fed's most recent
meeting published last week have muted hopes of a strong message
from Bernanke, however, while the summer holiday season is also
helping keep markets in a tight range.
With the Fed keeping its cards close to its chest on the
prospect for more stimulus in the face of waning global growth,
the outlook for earnings growth, which has already been revised
down in 2012 by around 6 percent in Europe, remains murky.
Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent tumbled
more than 12 percent after saying it will miss 2012 profit
guidance following a 40 million euro ($49 million) loss in the
second quarter.
Its warning knocked Nokia, which fell 4.8
percent as Jefferies downgraded its rating for the stock and
network gear rival, unnerving investors already wary about the
Finnish company's quarterly results due on Thursday.
Short-selling bets that the Finnish manufacturer's shares
will weaken have risen to an all-time high ahead of its second
quarter results.
Wolseley was the worst-performing stock on Britain's
benchmark FTSE 100 index, down 3.3 percent in heavy
volume after the building materials firm warned of tough trading
conditions in Europe and said it could shut its French unit.
"We have become increasingly concerned about the outlook for
the European business. Our sense is that current expectations of
flat profitability in the forthcoming financial year are too
optimistic," Davy analysts wrote in a research note.
Companies across Europe are expected to report a 9.7 percent
contraction in earnings growth in upcoming earnings season,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.