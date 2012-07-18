Upbeat results buoy European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct

* Upbeat results boost mood after Bernanke disappoints

* Nordea, ASML, Yara all beat estimates

* Credit Suisse up 5.5 pct after move to bolster capital

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, July 18 European shares traded a touch higher early on Wednesday as investors welcomed a batch of strong earnings reports from European companies.

Leading Nordic bank Nordea rose 2.2 percent after better-than-expected results, though it warned slower economic growth in the region due to Europe's debt crisis was affecting business.

The world's largest chip equipment maker, ASML, and Norwegian fertiliser company Yara International also reported estimate-beating figures.

The world's top investment bank, Goldman Sachs, and beverage giant Coca-Cola had reported strong numbers overnight in the United States.

The upbeat results helped offset investor disappointment about the lack of any hint at imminent monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve's chairman Ben Bernanke during a Congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"Earnings look all right but they generally come with a guarded outlook," Justin Haque, a pan-European trader at Hobart Capital Markets, said.

"The market will continue to trade in a tight range this summer unless something catastrophic happens and the Fed has to intervene. People are reluctant to short the market because they're afraid they'll be burned by QE (quantitative easing)."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1043.90 points at 0731 GMT, while the Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.5 percent at 2,262.07.

The euro zone index has been trading in a 2 percent range for nearly two weeks between around 2,223 points and 2,264 points, the 23.3 percent and 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracements of its June 1-July 5 rise.

Credit Suisse, up 5.5 percent, was the top European riser after moves to bolster its capital base following demands from the Swiss National Bank last month., The bank also brought forward its second-quarter results, which showed a net profit of 788 million francs.

"While the capital hike will draw most attention, CS also reported Q212 net attributable income... slightly ahead of consensus estimates," Daiwa Capital Markets said in a research note.

On the flip side, the world's leading mobile telecoms equipment manufacturer, Ericsson, shed 4.8 percent as its second-quarter results were hit by a sharp drop in sales of networks due to the slowing global economy.