Strong earnings propel European stocks to 2-wk high

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.2 pct, highest since July 5

* VSTOXX implied volatility at four month lows

* Corporate earnings, outlooks bring cheer

* Euro zone crisis adds note of caution

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, July 18 European equity markets rose to two-week highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a string of upbeat corporate earnings on both sides of the Atlantic, which helped push up investor risk appetite to its strongest in nearly four months.

Investors - worried about the impact of the limping global economy on the corporate bottom line - breathed a sigh of relief at forecast-beating numbers from the world's largest chip equipment maker ASML, leading Scandinavian bank Nordea , and Norwegian fertiliser company Yara International .

"It won't be a poor season in terms of earnings ... in general it won't be something that could make the market turn in the down direction," said Benoit Peloille, equities strategist at Natixis, adding that his clients had turned more optimistic and forecasting gains of around 20 percent for the European equity market from now until the end of the year.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.2 percent at 1,053.70 points, its highest since July 5 and nudging the top of this month's narrow 1,024 to 1,054 trading range. The EuroSTOXX 50 added 1.5 percent to 2,284.70 points.

So far, more than two-thirds of European companies have met or beaten expectations with second quarter results, reporting on average a 13 percent year-on-year increase in earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Investors also found solace in the affirmation of this year's sales target from Swatch in light of recent weak numbers from fellow luxury goods specialist Burberry, and from a capital increase plan from Credit Suisse.

The corporate newsflow helped offset investor disappointment at the lack of any hint of imminent monetary stimulus from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke during Congressional testimony on Tuesday, although Bernanke kept the door open for more easing if needed.

"We could see that kind of move before the end of the year, if we have some job figures which continue to be poor. Clearly this should be positive (for equities)," said Peloille at Natixis.

The implied volatility on the Euro STOXX 50, known as VSTOXX and seen as a crude gauge of investor risk aversion, fell to its lowest level since April.

CAUTIOUS TINT

However, concerns about the euro zone crisis continued to bubble away in the background.

Italian and Spanish bourses underperformed the market with respective gains of 0.4 and 0.5 percent, while government bond prices rose and the euro fell after comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel that there was still "work to do" on the European project.

Charts also supported a relatively cautious tone on the current, thin-volumed rally, said Riccardo Ronco, head of technical analysis at Aviate Global.

"If this is a risk on trade, you would like to see bunds going down, a strong Chinese market, the dollar become weak and we have none of these. Also the structure of the market in terms of what is leading the charge to the upside - we have Nestle breaking higher, healthcare breaking higher and they are all defensive sectors," he said.

"So I tend to think this move is a gigantic short covering. I would go with it, but with quality stocks from a technical point of view. Healthcare is an area where I am very much positive, and to the downside we continue to be pretty much negative technically on basic materials, banks and industrials."