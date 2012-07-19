Europe shares hit 15-wk high on earnings reports,

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.7 percent, charts positive
* On track for 7th week of gains, best winning run in 7
years
* So far, 64 pct European firm have beaten or met forecasts
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 19 European shares hit a 15-week
high on Thursday on a strong run of corporate results, notably
from Electrolux and AkzoNobel, and fuelled
by hopes of further policy tweaks to counter the euro zone debt
crisis.
But several warnings from companies about a challenging
economic outlook and a sharp rise in Spanish government bond
yields at auction reminded investors that a bumpy road lies
ahead.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.7 percent firmer
at 1,061.71 points by 1136 GMT. It hit 1,062.38, the highest
since early April, after traders cited a newswire report quoted
a draft memorandum as saying the EFSF bailout fund would set
aside aid money to buy Spanish bonds.
The European Commission said the up to 100 billion euros
($122 billion) of aid that the euro zone had earmarked for Spain
was only for recapitalising the country's banks and not for any
other possible use such as bond market intervention.
Spain's five-year borrowing costs hit new euro-era highs at
an auction as it struggles to persuade investors it can control
its finances. The euro zone's debt problems have kept a rally in
European stocks in check, with every bounce followed by a
sell-off.
But company earnings cheered investors on Thursday, with the
Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main gauge of
anxiety, falling 0.5 percent to a four-month low, signalling
that investors' risk appetite had risen.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is on track for a seventh straight week
of gains, the longest weekly winning run since mid-2005.
EARNINGS BOOST
Electrolux rose 5.5 percent as its earnings topped
forecasts, but it predicted a flat or slightly lower demand in
its key European market this year.
"So far so good on the earnings season. This is helping to
support share prices given that expectations for corporate
earnings in Europe are low and valuations are depressed," Robert
Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC Securities, said.
"We expect a resilient performance in 2012, with earnings
growth in the range of zero to 5 percent. We recommend a tilt to
value and are overweight banks, energy, materials, telecoms and
utilities."
To date, 64 percent of European large and mid-cap companies
have beaten or met second-quarter earnings forecasts, with
profits up on average 3.4 percent year-on-year, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Nokia surged 13.7 percent after making a slightly
smaller loss than expected and ending the second quarter with
more cash than investors feared, despite losing market share to
Apple and Samsung Electronics. The European
technology index, up 2.2 percent, topped the gainers
list.
Nokia's share price has fallen around 80 percent since
February 2011 when the company decided to drop its own
smartphone software in favour of a largely untried Windows
system.
"The key forthcoming milestone ... is the launch of Windows
Phone 8 and the level of consumer interest in the platform
subsequently. Initial evidence of this is expected by Q4, 2012.
Till then it is best to remain on the sidelines of this stock,"
Liberum Capital said in a note.
AkzoNobel gained 5.8 percent also after beating
estimates while warning of a tough environment and continuing
high costs for raw materials. However, it helped the chemical
sector, up 1.6 percent, to feature among the top
gainers.
Citigroup said in a note on the chemicals sector it had
included Linde and Lonza in its "Most
Preferred stock" list, adding Linde was best placed to exploit
growth opportunities, while Lonza offered defensiveness in an
increasingly uncertain macro environment and valuations looked
undemanding.
Charts pointed to a positive momentum for the euro zone's
blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which rose 0.8
percent to 2,303.20 points. The index crossed the 100-day moving
average and had a chance to reach the 2,326 where the 200-day
moving average is located.
"For the moment, it's a summer rally. There is a medium- to
long-term positive bias. Towards the year end, we see indices
higher from where they are today," Petra von Kerssenbrock,
technical analyst at Commerzbank, said.