European shares steady, earnings mixed

* Unilever, Rolls Royce top risers after results
* UK oils pressured as earnings disappoint
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 26 European shares traded flat on
Thursday, oscillating around opening levels as investors
digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports, though
expectations of further U.S. monetary stimulus were seen likely
to drive short-term gains.
A big drop in U.S. new homes sales on Wednesday, after a
series of bleak U.S. macro data, has fuelled expectation that
the Federal Reserve might unveil a new round of quantitative
easing at its meeting next week.
"Despite increasing speculation that the Fed will announce a
range of measures including further QE possibly as early as
August the underlying confidence remains fragile and volatility
looks set to continue," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at
Interactive Investor, said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading 0.02 points lower
at 1,017.87 by 0851 GMT, having fallen 0.1 percent on Wednesday,
albeit steadying after a decline of around 4.5 percent over the
previous three sessions on concerns about the sustainability of
Spain's finances.
Comments by European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny
on Wednesday, which raised the prospect of steps that could
boost the firepower of the euro zone's new bailout fund, helped
improve market sentiment.
Unilever was the top riser in Europe on Thursday,
ahead 5.2 percent, after strong emerging markets helped the
Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant avoid issuing profit warnings,
as two of its main rivals have, although it did warn of tougher
times ahead.
British aero engine maker Rolls-Royce also saw good
gains, ahead 4.8 percent, as it unveiled a better-than-expected
7 percent rise in first-half profit, driven by airlines' need to
renew ageing fleets with more fuel-efficient planes.
The European earnings season is about a quarter of the way
through, and is off to a robust start, with 58 percent of the
STOXX 600 companies reporting results so far having met or
beaten forecasts.
Heavyweight UK energy stocks Royal Dutch Shell and
BG Group, however, nursed respective falls of 3.6 percent
and 1 percent after second-quarter earnings from both lagged
expectations.
Volumes in the shares were over 30 percent of their 90-day
daily averages.
Weaker prices for oil worldwide and for gas in North America
saw Shell, the second largest of the western world oil "majors"
behind Exxon Mobil, report a fall in second-quarter
earnings to around $6 billion from $8 billion a year ago on a
current cost of supply basis. The result undershot analysts'
predictions of around $6.3 billion.
BG Group posted a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit and
downgraded its 2012 production forecasts, due to difficulties in
the North Sea and its reduced activity in the U.S. shale gas
market.
"These disappointments shouldn't really have come as a
surprise given the recent decline in oil and gas prices, but
given the fragility in the market and importance of the earnings
focus at the moment investors have shied away from the sector,"
said a London-based trader who declined to be named.
Exxon Mobil reports earnings later on Thursday.