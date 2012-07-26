Draghi pledge boosts European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.4 percent
* Draghi says ECB will act to save euro
* Unilever, Rolls Royce among top risers after results
* Royal Dutch Shell pressured as earnings disappoint
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 26 European shares lurched higher
on Thursday, halting a four-day drop, as comments from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi about protecting the euro
cheered investors already hoping for more stimulus measures from
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it
takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough,"
Draghi told an investment conference in London.
The FTSEurofirst 300 had risen 1.4 percent to
1,032.30 by 1124 GMT, having spent much of the morning
oscillating around opening levels, albeit in thin trading
volumes, at 44 percent of the 90-day daily average.
Some traders were doubtful about the sustainability of the
market strength given the announcement's scant detail.
"It should be good news for the markets temporarily...
Ultimately protection of the euro is what everybody's worried
about. What does that mean though? Because there is a lack of
content, it's difficult to read," Yusuf Heusen, sales trader at
IG Index, said.
The rebound came after a steep sell-off in recent sessions,
driven by concerns over the sustainability of Spain's finances.
Expectations of further U.S. monetary stimulus also helped
buoy market sentiment, with a series of bleak U.S. macro data
fuelling hopes that the Federal Reserve might unveil a new round
of quantitative easing.
"The economic newsflow hasn't been that great. The earnings
have been okay - but the expectations going into the reporting
season were very very low... I think the thing that the markets
now hope to see is more monetary stimulus, particularly from the
Fed," Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin, said.
"There is a risk that the markets could be disappointed if
the Fed fails to deliver... next Tuesday (when it begins its
two-day rate setting meeting). I feel that they are going to
deliver - but it may not be next Tuesday."
Thursday's European corporate earnings releases were a mixed
bag.
British aero engine maker Rolls-Royce was among the
top risers on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, ahead 6.8 percent,
after it unveiled a better-than-expected 7 percent rise in
first-half profit, driven by airlines' need to renew ageing
fleets with more fuel-efficient planes.
Unilever was another good gainer, ahead 6.1
percent, after strong emerging markets helped the Anglo-Dutch
consumer goods giant avoid issuing profit warnings, as two of
its main rivals have, although it did warn of tougher times
ahead.
Heavyweight UK energy stock Royal Dutch Shell,
however, was left nursing a fall of 2.7 percent after its
second-quarter earnings lagged expectations.
Volume in the shares was nearly one and a half times its
90-day daily average.
Weaker prices for oil worldwide and for gas in North America
saw Shell, the second largest of the western world oil "majors"
behind Exxon Mobil, report a fall in second-quarter
earnings to around $6 billion from $8 billion a year ago on a
current cost of supply basis. The result undershot analysts'
predictions of around $6.3 billion.
Exxon Mobil reports earnings later on Thursday.
The European earnings season is about a quarter of the way
through, with 58 percent of the STOXX 600 companies reporting
results so far having met or beaten forecasts.