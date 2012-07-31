European shares rally fades on ECB reality check

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 percent
* Traders eye central bank action from ECB
* UBS, BP sharp fallers after Q2 results
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 31 A three-day rally in European
shares ran out of steam on Tuesday, hit by the lack of clear
evidence that the European Central Bank will deliver strong
action this week to back up its pledge to support the euro.
Expectations that the European Central Bank would start
buying Spanish and Italian bonds again after a meeting this
Thursday were triggered last week by promises from ECB President
Mario Draghi to do "whatever it takes" to defend the euro.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande have repeated that mantra but many analysts
have warned from the start that the ECB may not yet have a clear
mandate for bold action from Berlin.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed 19 of 24 euro money market
traders believed the ECB would revive its bond-buying programme,
but only 10 said the bank would do so on Thursday.
"The tactical PR campaign to support the euro zone has
bought ministers some time in a typically thin summer market,"
Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor,
said.
"But actions do indeed speak louder than words and it's only
a matter of time before patience runs out."
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at
1,071.80 by 0819 GMT, having soared more than 5 percent in the
previous three sessions in a rally sparked by Draghi's pledge.
"Today will probably be a quiet last day of the
month. Everybody is waiting for Thursday to see if Draghi can
deliver," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.
"He'd better pull a big rabbit out of his hat."
FALLERS
Ahead of the ECB meeting, investors were faced with a raft
of earnings news.
UBS topped the FTSEurofirst 300 fallers' list, off
5.5 percent, after reporting a shock slump in profit as a drop
in trading pushed its investment bank into the red from the
previous quarter and it took a big hit on Facebook's
glitch-ridden stock market debut.
Trading volume in UBS was robust, at 56 percent of the
90-day daily average.
Rival Deutsche Bank, which saw second-quarter
profit plunge at its investment bank, hit by the euro zone debt
crisis, traded 1.3 percent lower.
BP, meanwhile, was left nursing a 3.3 percent fall
after delivering the worst of a poor set of quarterly results
among top oil companies, slashing $5 billion off the value of
U.S. assets and undershooting expectations with its operating
result.
BP also saw solid trading volume, at 47 percent of the
90-day daily average.
"BP disappoints widely with its second quarter numbers; even
after stripping out major write-downs on U.S. shale gas and the
Liberty project in Alaska, these results are a significant miss
and are likely to disappoint the market," RBC Capital Markets
said in a note.
Of the 44 percent of European companies to have reported so
far, 47 percent have missed expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine data.