Nerves ahead of ECB halt European share rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 percent
* Fears mount that central bank action expectation overdone
* UBS, BP sharp fallers after Q2 results
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 31 A three-day rally in European
shares halted on Tuesday, dented by concerns that markets have
overplayed the chances of the European Central Bank taking
action to back up its pledge to support the euro.
Expectations that the ECB would start buying Spanish and
Italian bonds again after a meeting this Thursday were triggered
last week by promises from the bank's president Mario Draghi to
do "whatever it takes" to defend the euro.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande have repeated that mantra but many analysts
have warned from the start that the ECB may not yet have a clear
mandate for bold action from Berlin.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed 19 of 24 euro money market
traders believed the ECB would revive its bond-buying programme,
but only 10 said the bank would do so on Thursday.
"The odds for disappointment are fairly elevated given the
adamant statement from Draghi last week," Franz Wenzel,
strategist at AXA Investment Managers, said.
"Markets have been positioning for something fairly big to
come - whether he's going to deliver on Thursday or not remains
to be seen. In that sense we think some short-term profit taking
might take place."
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent at
1,070.66 by 1102 GMT, having soared more than 5 percent in the
previous three sessions in a rally sparked by Draghi's pledge.
"Clearly if we don't get something concrete from the ECB
then all bets are off, and markets will be very disappointed,"
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets, said. "But let's say Draghi puts his money where his
mouth is... I would say that we should have a fairly solid month
of August."
"Maybe Thursday... we'll get some 'buy the rumour sell the
fact'. But after, if people realise that central banks will
basically flood the markets with liquidity - typically risky
assets go up in that type of environment."
BANKS, BP
Ahead of the ECB meeting, investors were faced with a raft
of earnings news.
UBS topped the FTSEurofirst 300 fallers' list, off
4.9 percent, after reporting a shock slump in profit as a drop
in trading pushed its investment bank into the red from the
previous quarter and it took a big hit on Facebook's
glitch-ridden stock market debut.
Trading volume in UBS was robust, at 79 percent of the
90-day daily average.
Rival Deutsche Bank, which saw second-quarter
profit plunge at its investment bank, hit by the euro zone debt
crisis, traded 0.6 percent lower.
BP, meanwhile, was left nursing a 4.3 percent fall
after delivering the worst of a poor set of quarterly results
among top oil companies, slashing $5 billion off the value of
U.S. assets and undershooting expectations with its operating
result.
BP also saw solid trading volume, at 89 percent of the
90-day daily average.
"Even after stripping out major write-downs on U.S. shale
gas and the Liberty project in Alaska, these results are a
significant miss and are likely to disappoint the market," RBC
Capital Markets said in a note.
Of the 44 percent of European companies to have reported so
far, 47 percent have fallen short of expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine data.