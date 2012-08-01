European shares inch higher ahead of ECB

LONDON Aug 1 European shares saw modest gains
on Wednesday, in light trade, as investors waited to see if
policymakers will back up pledges to support the euro zone with
concrete measures.
Markets have rallied strongly in recent days after comments
by European officials, including ECB chief Mario Draghi, raised
expectations the bank will announce steps to lower the borrowing
costs of indebted Spain and Italy when it meets on Thursday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 0.4
percent at 1,068.07, having traded within a narrow range, in
volume at only 60 percent of the 90-day daily average, with
investors holding back as the ECB meeting draws near.
"I get the feeling from the markets and the way that they
have been trading all of this week, since the (Draghi's)
statement, that there's attentiveness - people are expecting
good things," said Derek Hammond, head of institutional equity
flows at Societe Generale.
"If he now comes and delivers something positive, there is
no reason why (investors) would cut their positions in
anything... People will begin to step back into the European
markets."
Market participants were also waiting for the conclusion of
a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. The Fed is
likely to show it is ready to act against a weakening U.S.
economy, but stop short of aggressive measures for now.