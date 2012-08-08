European shares retreat as euro zone doubts creep back

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 percent
* StanChart limps higher; shares seen volatile
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 8 European shares inched lower on
Wednesday, falling back from more than four-month highs hit in
the previous session, with some investors doubtful euro zone
policymakers were really any nearer to resolving the region's
debt crisis.
European stocks have soared since ECB President Mario Draghi
said two weeks ago the central bank was "ready to do whatever it
takes" to preserve the euro, raising expectations of bold moves
to help lower borrowing costs for debt-laden Spain and Italy.
Since Draghi's comments, the FTSE 100 has gained 6.2
percent, the DAX has surged 8.8 percent and the CAC
has soared 12 percent.
But the FTSEurofirst 300 went into retreat on
Wednesday, shedding 0.3 percent to 1,091.13 points by 1141 GMT,
having closed up 0.8 percent at 1,094.19 points on Tuesday, its
highest closing level since March 19.
"We're certainly sceptical about the ability of the
authorities to really make big changes in the euro zone
landscape," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life
Investments.
"I think this is just one of those days where the market is
coming more round to a more sceptical view of whether they can
achieve what they need to achieve given how poor these economies
are, and how difficult it is to make the fiscal and structural
adjustments to make them more competitive."
Paul Kavanagh, a partner at Killik & Co, was also cautious.
"Having had quite a strong run-up we're not looking to chase
the market too hard in the very near term," he said.
"We're long on promise, short on facts at the moment, so in
order to make a more considered medium-term view, we need to see
more tangible facts around these promises."
Markets remained hopeful that the Bank of England will
announce further bond purchases to stimulate the flagging
British economy before it finishes its current round of asset
buying in November.
The BoE sharply cut its forecast for medium-term economic
growth on Wednesday due to worries that factors that have
weighed on the British economy since the financial crisis may be
more long-lasting than first thought.
On Tuesday, Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said
the central bank should launch another bond-buying programme of
whatever size and duration is necessary to get the economy back
on its feet.
Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday the
U.S. economic recovery was still fragile, and that low interest
rates were necessary to promote stronger growth and bring down
unemployment.
Standard Chartered clawed back some of its losses,
up 8.1 percent to top the FTSEurofirst 300 leader board, having
dived 16.4 percent on Tuesday in hefty volume after New York's
top bank regulator accused the UK bank of hiding $250 billion in
transactions tied to Iran, in violation of U.S. law.
"Expect further volatility - and this may not be the last of
it for the banking sector; another skeleton seems to come out of
the closet every other week," Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJ
Markets, said.
The Standard Chartered news came hot on the heels of the
Libor interest rate rigging scandal, which has embroiled
Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland among
others, and after global peer HSBC apologised over a
drug money laundering report by the U.S. Senate.
Standard Chartered went ex-dividend on Wednesday, limiting
some of its gains. Trading volume in Standard Chartered stood at
three and a half times its 90-day daily average, compared with
the FTSEurofirst 300 at 35 percent of its 90-day daily average.
Rio Tinto was another solid gainer, ahead 2.8
percent after the global miner said it would stick to its $16
billion spending plan for the year, even as weaker prices
dragged first half profits 34 percent lower.
Fellow basic resource stocks also advanced, up 1.0
percent, ahead of a slew of data from top metals consumer China
this week which should paint a clearer picture on the extent to
which it has been hit by softness in its export markets.