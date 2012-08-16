European equities edge down, miners outperform

LONDON Aug 16 Miners were the standout outperformers on European equity bourses early on Thursday, bolstered by expectations of more monetary stimulus from top metals consumer China.

The broader market, however, ticked lower, continuing to consolidate the recent rally to five month highs.

By 0709 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,100.18 points, in sight of this year's highs set in March.

The STOXX basics resources index added 0.4 percent, with miners rebounding following the previous session's losses.

Expectations of more monetary easing in China, the world's top consumer of commodities, rose after China's Jiabao said the country continued to face "headwinds" despite cooling inflation, with market participants saying an imminent cut in bank reserve ratios was likely.