European shares set for best weekly winning run in 7 yrs

* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.2 pct, hits 5-month high

* Technical outlook positive, FTSE witnesses "golden cross"

* Banks among top gainers, defensives lose ground

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Aug 17 European shares hit a five-month high on Friday, with a key index set to extend its best weekly winning streak in seven years, on hopes the region's policymakers might resolve their differences and work closely to tackle the debt crisis.

Late on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy, pressing her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, while saying time was running short.

"Generally the newsflow has been positive for risk sentiment and the appraisal of the policy response in the euro zone. In the U.S, we have seen some positive data surprises as well," Ian Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.

"The quality defensives have been very well bid through this cycle and valuations are, at least on a relative basis, very toppy. For our perspective, the risk-return in cyclicals is still stronger. We have been pushing the banks for the last five-six weeks now."

Banks, which gather strength from a recovery in economic activity, rose 0.8 percent to become the second best performing sectors in Europe after autos, which were up 1 percent. Healthcare stocks, generally seen as defensive plays, fell 0.5 percent to become the worst performer.

At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,106.62 points after rising to 1,108.22, the highest since March when it hit a 2012 peak of 1,109.18. The index is set to gain for an eleventh week in a row, matching the longest weekly winning run in 2005.

The index has gained nearly 9 percent since late July when Draghi said the ECB was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro", sparking expectations of bold measures to help lower the borrowing costs of debt-stricken Spain and Italy.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index is up about 14 percent since then, while the region's banking index has gained around 30 percent.

Technical outlook looked positive, with the UK's FTSE 100 index recording a bullish technical signal called 'golden cross'. Its 50-day moving average crossed above 200-day moving average, while France's CAC 40 was close to witness the pattern, with its 50-day moving average about to cross the 200-day moving average.

The Euro STOXX 50 sent a bullish technical signal on Thursday, gaining 1.1 percent, breaking out of a 'flag' chart pattern and piercing through a long-term descending trendline formed by highs hit in 2011 and 2012. The index was last up 0.2 percent at 2,461.89 points after hitting 2,473.52, the highest since early April.

However, Felicity Smith, fund manager at Bedlam Asset Management, which manages about $700 million, remained cautious.

"I don't see the strength lasting as economic growth is anemic at best and it is very clear that Greece and the Spanish regions would be insolvent at whatever rate of interest the market chose to set," she said.