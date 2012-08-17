European shares set for best weekly winning run in 7 yrs

* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.2 pct, hits 5-month high
* Technical outlook positive, FTSE witnesses "golden cross"
* Banks among top gainers, defensives lose ground
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 17 European shares hit a five-month
high on Friday, with a key index set to extend its best weekly
winning streak in seven years, on hopes the region's
policymakers might resolve their differences and work closely to
tackle the debt crisis.
Late on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced
support for European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi's
crisis-fighting strategy, pressing her European partners to move
swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, while
saying time was running short.
"Generally the newsflow has been positive for risk sentiment
and the appraisal of the policy response in the euro zone. In
the U.S, we have seen some positive data surprises as well," Ian
Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"The quality defensives have been very well bid through this
cycle and valuations are, at least on a relative basis, very
toppy. For our perspective, the risk-return in cyclicals is
still stronger. We have been pushing the banks for the last
five-six weeks now."
Banks, which gather strength from a recovery in
economic activity, rose 0.8 percent to become the second best
performing sectors in Europe after autos, which were up 1
percent. Healthcare stocks, generally seen as defensive
plays, fell 0.5 percent to become the worst performer.
At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1,106.62 points after rising to 1,108.22, the highest
since March when it hit a 2012 peak of 1,109.18. The index is
set to gain for an eleventh week in a row, matching the longest
weekly winning run in 2005.
The index has gained nearly 9 percent since late July when
Draghi said the ECB was "ready to do whatever it takes to
preserve the euro", sparking expectations of bold measures to
help lower the borrowing costs of debt-stricken Spain and Italy.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index is
up about 14 percent since then, while the region's banking index
has gained around 30 percent.
Technical outlook looked positive, with the UK's FTSE 100
index recording a bullish technical signal called
'golden cross'. Its 50-day moving average crossed above 200-day
moving average, while France's CAC 40 was close to
witness the pattern, with its 50-day moving average about to
cross the 200-day moving average.
The Euro STOXX 50 sent a bullish technical signal on
Thursday, gaining 1.1 percent, breaking out of a 'flag' chart
pattern and piercing through a long-term descending trendline
formed by highs hit in 2011 and 2012. The index was last up 0.2
percent at 2,461.89 points after hitting 2,473.52, the highest
since early April.
However, Felicity Smith, fund manager at Bedlam Asset
Management, which manages about $700 million, remained cautious.
"I don't see the strength lasting as economic growth is
anemic at best and it is very clear that Greece and the Spanish
regions would be insolvent at whatever rate of interest the
market chose to set," she said.