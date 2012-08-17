Cyclicals push European shares to 13-month highs

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, hits 13-month high
* Cyclicals top gainers list, defensive shares fall
* Technicals positive, but near-term pullback possible
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 17 Europe's top share index hit a
13-month high on Friday and was on track to record its best
weekly winning streak in seven years on expectations that euro
zone policymakers might resolve their differences and work
closely to tackle the debt crisis.
However, near-term gains were seen limited as many indexes
faced resistance on charts and investors awaited the outcome of
a series of policymaker meetings in the coming weeks before
forming a view about the market's direction, analysts said.
Sectors linked to economic growth were the best performers,
with autos, technology and banks rising
0.9 to 1.4 percent. The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index
fell more than 5 percent to a one-month low, indicating a rise
in investors' appetite for riskier assets such as equities.
Sentiment further improved after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel late on Thursday voiced support for European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy, pressing her
European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration
of fiscal policies.
"Policymakers seem to be doing just enough to keep investors
on the hook with their comments that all is in hand and they are
ready to act as and when required," said Oliver Wallin,
investment director at Octopus Investments, which manages nearly
$4 billion.
"Jackson Hole at the end of this month and September's round
of central bank announcements remain the focus. We remain
cautious and have taken off some of our short exposure for the
time being, but are ready to redeploy this insurance policy
quickly, if required."
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke used his speech
at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole in 2010
to hint at the Fed's second round of quantitative easing.
On Sept. 6, the ECB may spell out at its monthly policy
meeting exactly how it could intervene in the bond market if
asked. Six days later, Germany's constitutional court will
deliver a ruling on the euro zone's permanent ESM rescue fund
before which Berlin cannot ratify it.
At 1110 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3
percent at 1,107.24 points after rising to 1,109.69, the highest
since July 2011. The index is set to gain for an eleventh week
in a row, matching the longest weekly winning run in 2005.
The index has gained about 9 percent since late July when
Draghi said the ECB was "ready to do whatever it takes to
preserve the euro", sparking expectations of bold measures to
help lower the borrowing costs of debt-stricken Spain and Italy.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
up 0.4 percent at 2,466.93 points, has gained about 14 percent
since then, while the region's banking index has gained
around 30 percent. Both Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE
MIB were up 1.7 percent.
"I see this upward move as a relief rally, driven by an
anticipated policy response and a prevailing corporate climate
that is not as bad as current valuations suggest," Robert
Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC Securities, said.
TECHNICAL PICTURE
The technical outlook improved, with the UK's FTSE 100 index
recording a bullish signal called a 'golden cross'. Its
50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day moving average.
France's CAC 40 was close to witnessing the same
pattern, with its 50-day moving average about to cross the
200-day average.
"There has been momentum going on and the technical outlook
has turned quite positive," said Jose Antonio Gonzalez Ibanez,
technical analyst at EuroStockScreener, in Spain.
"Chances are we get a pull-back in the next few weeks
because of the strong resistance levels indexes are hitting now,
but a pull-back won't change the fact that the overall trend has
turned positive."
Analysts said investors should gradually add cyclical shares
into their portfolios to maximise returns.
"The quality defensives have been very well bid through this
cycle and valuations are, at least on a relative basis, very
toppy. From our perspective, the risk-return in cyclicals is
still stronger," Ian Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane
BNP Paribas, said.
"We have been pushing the banks for the last 5-6 weeks now."