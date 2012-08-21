European shares bounce; Greece meeting, ECB eyed

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 percent
* Glencore sticks to Xstrata bid
* Julius Baer cuts rights issue
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 21 European shares rose early on
Tuesday in low volumes, rebounding after falls in the previous
session as investors awaited a meeting on Greece's future and
possible anti-crisis action European policymakers.
By 0727 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 5.45
points, or 0.5 percent, at 1,110.31, having closed 0.5 percent
lower on Monday, after a lack of firm news and low volumes
caused the market to pause at the top of its August trading
range.
"The gains registered by most global equity benchmarks
through the central weeks of the (European) summer doldrums have
been greeted with understandable scepticism given the still
miserable levels of trading volumes," Ian Williams, equity
strategist at Peel Hunt, said.
"(European Central Bank) officials are likely to continue to
reiterate the need for constructive action from governments
(and)... the point that the details of any intervention have yet
to be finalised."
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and
Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker later this week to try and
secure more funding from the EU, International Monetary
Fund and ECB, despite falling behind on its debt cut targets.
Britain's FTSE 100, France's CAC40 and
Germany's DAX have rallied between 10 and 15 percent in
the last three months, with most of the gains registered since
late July when ECB president Mario Draghi promised to do
whatever it takes to save the euro.
Charles Morris, manager of the HSBC Absolute Return fund,
said he has increased exposure to equities to near maximum over
the past month, buying cyclical European stocks underpinned by
Draghi's comments and valuations, with plenty of bad news
already priced in.
"There are some great firms in Europe including oil firms
and industrials which have great global sales," he said.
Having led the fallers on Monday, cyclical mining
and banking stocks were the best performing sectors
early on Tuesday.
The sectors still trade at a large discount to the
FTSEurofirst on 10.2 times and 9.5 times forward 12-month
price-to-earnings, compared with the index on 11.4 times,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Commodities trader Glencore, rose 0.4 percent as it
stuck to its guns on a $30 billion bid for miner Xstrata
, down 0.8 percent.
Nearly 90 percent of European companies have now
reported second quarter earnings. Of those, 51 percent have
missed expectations with year-on-year Q2 growth contracting 11.2
percent, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
Swiss private bank Julius Baer rose 2.5 percent
after it said it will cut a rights issue to 500 million Swiss
francs ($514.69 million) from an originally planned 750 million.
PAUSE FOR THOUGHT
After a significant surge in recent weeks, the euro zone's
blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has been trading
around its long-term descending trendline formed by 2007 and
2011 peaks, which is seen as major a resistance level.
Nomura said the temptation is substantial to book quick
profits as investors await further developments from
policymakers in around the world.
"There are reasons to believe that in the near term, global
equities do need a pause to consolidate recent gains while
base-building for further upside in weeks ahead," the broker
said.