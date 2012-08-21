European shares inch higher as bond buying hopes lifted

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 percent
* Miners higher, Glencore sticks with Xstrata bid
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 21 European shares clawed back the
previous session's losses by midday on Tuesday, with miners and
banks leading the rebound as investors continued to speculate on
the prospect of the European Central Bank stepping strongly into
bond markets.
By 1032 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 was up 3.79 points,
or 0.3 percent, at 1,108.65, having closed 0.5 percent lower on
Monday, after a lack of firm news and low volumes caused the
market to pause at the top of its August trading range.
Conjecture is continuing as to whether the ECB was preparing
to cap the borrowing costs of troubled sovereign borrowers.
Traders cited an article in London's Daily Telegraph again
raising the prospect that the ECB was drawing up detailed plans
to put a hard cap on Spanish and Italian bond yields.
An initial report in German weekly Der Spiegel on the
potential bond-buying strategy of the ECB was played down by
bank officials on Monday.
"While stocks are not making significant moves higher, they
are holding onto recent gains, which suggests there is a belief
that the Euro zone are about to turn a corner," said James
Hughes, chief market analyst at Alpari.
"This could be in the form of central bank intervention, or
a move by the Euro zone leaders to use the bailout funds to
bring yields to sustainable levels. We may have to wait until
the middle of September for this, but there is a feeling that a
big announcement is near," he said.
Markets exuded calm on Tuesday as Spain's debt costs dropped
at its latest auction with investors betting the ECB would take
action.
Britain's FTSE 100, France's CAC40 and
Germany's DAX have rallied between 10 and 15 percent in
the last three months, with most of the gains registered since
late July when ECB President Mario Draghi promised to do
whatever it takes to save the euro.
The volatility index, a gauge of equity market
investor anxiety, remained near May 2007 lows, and the put/call
ratio of Euro STOXX 50 options held below 1,
signalling that investors are getting more confident about the
direction of euro zone stocks in the weeks to come.
Investors will keep a close eye on Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
French President Francois Hollande and Eurogroup chief
Jean-Claude Juncker later this week as he tries and secure more
funding from the EU, International Monetary Fund and ECB,
despite Greece falling behind on its debt cut targets.
CYCLICAL GAINS
Having led the fallers on Monday, cyclical mining
and banking stocks were the best performing sectors
early on Tuesday.
Commodities trader Glencore, down 0.4 percent,
stuck to its guns on a $30 billion bid for miner Xstrata
, up 1.1 percent.
"Ahead of the September 7 vote, though, we'll need to keep
an eye on any further stake-building by the Qataris or indeed
anyone else in cahoots with them for a better deal," Mike van
Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets, said.
Swiss private bank Julius Baer rose 2.5 percent
after it said it would cut a rights issue to 500 million Swiss
francs ($514.69 million) from an originally planned 750 million.
The mining and banking sectors still trade at a large
discount to the FTSEurofirst on 10.2 times and 9.5 times forward
12-month price-to-earnings, compared with the index on 11.4
times, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Charles Morris, manager of the HSBC Absolute Return fund,
said he had increased exposure to equities to near maximum over
the past month, buying cyclical European stocks underpinned by
Draghi's comments and valuations, with plenty of bad news
already priced in.