European shares slip on global outlook jitters

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 percent
* Ahold top faller after second-quarter miss
* Miners advance as copper hits 1-month high
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 23 European shares ended lower on
Thursday after a choppy session in very light trade, as concern
over the outlook for the global economy took its toll on
investor sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.6 percent at
1,089.13, having risen as high as 1,102.67 after minutes from
the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting published late on
Wednesday suggested it could soon launch fresh stimulus measures
to boost growth.
But the focus soon shifted back to the weak economic
fundamentals, and investors once again looked to lock in profits
after strong recent gains.
Traded volumes on the FTSEurofirst 300 stood at just 73
percent of the 90-day daily average and exaggerated the moves.
"We've seen a significant rally on very thin volumes over
the last month or so. Technically markets look a little
stretched/overbought," said Andrew Cole, a fund manager at
Baring Asset Management, which has 29.9 billion pounds ($47.25
billion) of assets under management.
"We wouldn't be at all surprised to see a correction."
Data on Thursday showed the downturn was spreading further
throughout the euro zone, with the weakness that began among the
smaller, peripheral states increasingly taking root in core
economies such as Germany.
Highlighting the fragile state of consumer confidence in the
euro zone, Dutch supermarket group Ahold's
second-quarter operating profit lagged expectations, sending its
shares to the top of the FTSEurofirst 300 fallers' list, off 3.6
percent.
Trading volume in Ahold stood at more than twice its 90-day
daily average.
"Europe is pretty vulnerable... and the Federal Reserve, to
some extent in the minutes, are confirming that actually
fundamentally we're in quite a soft patch," said Richard Batty,
investment director for multi-asset investing at Standard Life
Investments, which has 157.6 billion pounds of assets under
management.
Expectations of further monetary policy action by the Fed
were, however, slightly dented by some mixed U.S. data, with
weekly jobless claims unexpectedly ticking higher while the
flash Markit PMI for August came in a bit better than forecast.
MINER STRENGTH
Mining stocks were in demand, limiting the index's
losses, buoyed by firmer copper prices on heightened
expectations for further monetary action from top metals
consumer China after the country's manufacturing sector PMI data
came in at the lowest level since last November.
The strength came in spite of yet another weak earnings
report in the sector, with Kazakhmys off 3.4 percent
after posting a steep fall in profits.