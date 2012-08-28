Uncertain growth outlook pegs back European stocks

* FTSEurofirst down 0.4 percent * Miners slide as JPM remains "underweight" * Credit Agricole higher as Greek sale looms By David Brett LONDON, Aug 28 European shares edged lower on Tuesday, mirroring overnight losses in Asia as an uncertain growth outlook kept markets pegged to a tight range after recent gains. By 0746 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was down 4.82 points, or 0.4 percent, at 1,091.96, surrendering all of the previous session's gains but holding within a 30-point range established at the start of August. "There is still a lot of cash sitting in (investors') accounts. If there was confidence out there then investors would be spending. I don't think markets have yet priced in the full effect of further (central bank) quantitative easing because so many people are pessimistic about the macro outlook," a Belgium-based trader said. The extent to which more bond buying is priced into the market is difficult to gauge as central bank actions remain a two-way bet, he said, adding the recent two-month rally was more a result of overly pessimistic investors covering short positions. Global growth remains a concern, with Japan cutting its forecast for the economy on Tuesday, citing slowdowns in the United States and China as well as Europe's debt crisis. Growth-focused stocks were the top fallers early on in Europe with miners the worst performing sector. JP Morgan moved its weighting in cyclical shares to "neutral" from "underweight", saying it remains concerned over the ability of growth to show any sustainable pickup. It kept its "underweight" in cyclical sub-sectors such as miners, steelmakers and capital goods, saying companies need to deliver on price-to-earnings multiples to hold on to gains. With no end in sight to the euro zone debt crisis companies continue to reduce their exposure to the region. French bank Credit Agricole, among the top risers up 1.6 percent, said a deal to sell its troubled Greek arm could be wrapped up within weeks, as costs stemming from the euro zone's most depressed economy again hammered the French bank's quarterly results. But many investors were keeping their powder dry ahead of a meetings that could pave the way for more economic stimulus. Friday's global gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will be closely watched, as will the ECB's policy meeting on Sept. 6 and a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's permanent bailout fund on Sept. 12, which may offer direction on the ECB's bond-buying plans.