Europe shares slide ahead of Jackson Hole meeting

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.3 pct
* Trading volumes among lowest of the year
* Risk seen on downside if nothing unveiled at Jackson Hole
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 29 European stocks ended slightly
lower on Wednesday in extremely low volumes with investors
reluctant to boost their exposure to risk pending messages from
central banks about any further stimulus measures.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.2 percent lower at 1,086.24 points, while the euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 2,434.23 points.
Trading volume on the FTSEurofirst 300 represented only 56
percent of the average daily trading volume of the past 90 days,
making the session's volume one of the lightest this year.
"Today's good U.S. macro data is fuelling doubts about
whether or not we will soon get a new round of quantitative
easing from the Fed, and the retreat in gold prices also
reflects these doubts," Saxo Banque senior sales trader
Alexandre Baradez said.
Data showed on Wednesday the U.S. economy fared slightly
better than initially thought in the second quarter, with gross
domestic product expanding at a 1.7 percent annual rate, up from
the government's initial estimate of 1.5 percent growth released
last month.
After rallying for most of August, European stocks have been
rangebound for about a week, pending the annual meeting of
central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming that starts on Friday.
U.S. Federal Chairman Ben Bernanke has used previous such
gatherings to signal further policy easing.
"QE3 is pretty much in the price already, so we might get a
pull-back if Bernanke downplays the need for a fresh round of
quantitative easing in the near term," Baradez said.
Cyclical mining stocks extended the slide they started in
early August, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index
losing 7 percent in three weeks, hurt in part by
simmering fears over the pace of economic growth in Asia.
Rio Tinto fell 3.1 percent while Anglo American
dropped 2.7 percent.
ECB MEETING EYED
The Euro STOXX 50 index is up 13 percent while the euro zone
bank index has surged 30 percent since European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi said in late July the bank was ready
to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, triggering
expectations the ECB will soon start buying Spanish and Italian
bonds to lower the two countries' borrowing costs.
"The ECB's credibility has improved a lot with Mario
Draghi," said Alexandre Hezez, chief investment officer at
Convictions AM, which has 585 million euros ($733 million) under
management, and which is currently 'overweight' on Italian
bonds.
"He managed to lower Spanish yields, particularly on the
two-year bond, without even buying any bonds," Hezez said, also
noting "other recent comments from European policymakers
pointing in the right direction".
Spain's two-year bond yields have dropped to
around 3.5 percent from a peak of about 6.7 percent reached just
before Draghi's comments in late July, while Spain's stock
benchmark IBEX is up 22 percent.
Draghi is expected to flesh out the ECB's bond buying plans
next Thursday following the bank's policy meeting, and central
bank sources told Reuters last week that the ECB was considering
an "implicit target" for a yield range that could be flexible,
without being made public.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index ended down 0.6
percent on Wednesday, Germany's DAX index up 0.1
percent, and France's CAC 40 down 0.5 percent.
L'Oreal sank 4.4 percent after the cosmetics giant
posts second-quarter results that missed market expectations a
month after reporting solid organic sales growth, while
construction and telecom conglomerate Bouygues tumbled
9 percent after posting sharply lower first-half profit.