Europe shares rise with focus on ECB next week

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.5 pct

* Euro STOXX 50 breaks above key short-term trendline

* With lower QE3 expectations, focus back on ECB plan

* Volumes remain aneamic ahead of 'risk events' in September

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Aug 31 European stocks rose on Friday, reversing a big portion of the losses suffered in the past three days, helped along by comments from an ECB official that rekindled expectations of action from the central bank to fight the debt crisis.

At 1212 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,086.07 points. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.5 percent at 2,440.37 points, after breaking above a short-term descending trendline which sent a bullish technical signal.

European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said ECB bond purchases in the sovereign debt market must be subject to strict conditionality, adding that in his view this meant a programme with the euro zone's EFSF and ESM bailout funds.

"It adds to the belief that there is going to be some action from the ECB. Bringing down borrowing costs is important, but at the same time you need to have a clear strategy for longer term growth," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.

Despite the gains on Friday, trading volumes remained thin with a number of investors remained on the sideline ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at a gathering of world central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, due to start at 1400 GMT.

Bernanke has used previous such gatherings to signal further policy easing, although a recent raft of better-than-expected U.S. macro data has lowered expectations that Bernanke will announce a fresh round of quantitative easing.

"The market's retreat of the last few days shows that expectations surrounding Jackson Hole have been lowered, and frankly not much should come out of it. The focus is turning back to Spanish and Italian bond yields," Agilis Gestion fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.

"That being said, the weakness in the dollar against the euro seems to be indicating that QE3 is being priced in, at least in the forex market."

BANKS LEAD THE RALLY

Euro zone banks led the rally on Friday, with Deutsche Bank up 3.7 percent, Credit Agricole up 5.9 percent and Banco Santander up 2.6 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 has gained 13 percent while the euro zone bank index has jumped 32 percent since ECB head Mario Draghi signalled in late July that the central bank plans to buy Spanish and Italian bonds to help lower borrowing costs of the two indebted countries.

Draghi is expected to flesh out the ECB's bond buying plans next Thursday following the bank's policy meeting, and central bank sources told Reuters last week that the ECB was considering an "implicit target" for a yield range that could be flexible, without being made public.

Spain's two-year bond yields have dropped to around 3.7 percent from a peak of about 6.7 percent reached in late July, giving the indebted country much-needed breathing space.

Friday's gains were led by Southern Europe stocks, with both Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB surging 2 percent, while UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX index up up 1.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 1.3 percent.