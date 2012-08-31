Europe shares rise with focus on ECB next week

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.5 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 breaks above key short-term trendline
* With lower QE3 expectations, focus back on ECB plan
* Volumes remain aneamic ahead of 'risk events' in September
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 31 European stocks rose on Friday,
reversing a big portion of the losses suffered in the past three
days, helped along by comments from an ECB official that
rekindled expectations of action from the central bank to fight
the debt crisis.
At 1212 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,086.07 points. The euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.5
percent at 2,440.37 points, after breaking above a short-term
descending trendline which sent a bullish technical signal.
European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
said ECB bond purchases in the sovereign debt market must be
subject to strict conditionality, adding that in his view this
meant a programme with the euro zone's EFSF and ESM bailout
funds.
"It adds to the belief that there is going to be some action
from the ECB. Bringing down borrowing costs is important, but at
the same time you need to have a clear strategy for longer term
growth," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.
Despite the gains on Friday, trading volumes remained thin
with a number of investors remained on the sideline ahead of
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at a gathering of
world central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, due to start at
1400 GMT.
Bernanke has used previous such gatherings to signal further
policy easing, although a recent raft of better-than-expected
U.S. macro data has lowered expectations that Bernanke will
announce a fresh round of quantitative easing.
"The market's retreat of the last few days shows that
expectations surrounding Jackson Hole have been lowered, and
frankly not much should come out of it. The focus is turning
back to Spanish and Italian bond yields," Agilis Gestion fund
manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.
"That being said, the weakness in the dollar against the
euro seems to be indicating that QE3 is being priced in,
at least in the forex market."
BANKS LEAD THE RALLY
Euro zone banks led the rally on Friday, with Deutsche Bank
up 3.7 percent, Credit Agricole up 5.9
percent and Banco Santander up 2.6 percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 has gained 13 percent while the euro zone
bank index has jumped 32 percent since ECB head Mario
Draghi signalled in late July that the central bank plans to buy
Spanish and Italian bonds to help lower borrowing costs of the
two indebted countries.
Draghi is expected to flesh out the ECB's bond buying plans
next Thursday following the bank's policy meeting, and central
bank sources told Reuters last week that the ECB was considering
an "implicit target" for a yield range that could be flexible,
without being made public.
Spain's two-year bond yields have dropped to
around 3.7 percent from a peak of about 6.7 percent reached in
late July, giving the indebted country much-needed breathing
space.
Friday's gains were led by Southern Europe stocks, with both
Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB surging 2
percent, while UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.6 percent,
Germany's DAX index up up 1.4 percent, and France's CAC
40 up 1.3 percent.