Weak data knocks European shares in run up to ECB

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.1 percent
* U.S. manufacturing data weighs
* Investors cautious ahead of ECB meeting
* Risk-sensitive miners retreat
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 4 European shares fell on Tuesday
after weak U.S. manufacturing data weighed on sentiment and
added to market uncertainty in the run up to this week's key
European Central Bank meeting.
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) factory data showed
U.S. output contracted further in August, lagging expectations
in a Reuters poll and adding to recent weak readings from around
the world.
"Normally a weak ISM number like this would have fuelled the
QE (quantitative easing) bulls but this number also shows that
inflation might be starting to creep up," said Lex van Dam,
hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around
$500 million of assets.
"If so then central bankers will be powerless - stagflation
is the worst case scenario right now."
It has often been the case in recent weeks that gloomy U.S.
data releases have fuelled expectations for further quantitative
easing from the Federal Reserve, but Tuesday's ISM data did the
opposite, with other traders also highlighting elements of the
data which could raise inflation concerns.
"Last week we said a major reason for no QE3 in September
was the avoidance of further oil price hikes. Today's Prices
Paid index further confirms this obstacle," Ashraf Laidi, chief
global strategist at City Index, said in a note.