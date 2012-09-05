European shares end flat, gains likely post-ECB

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends flat after choppy trade

* Caution before European Central Bank meeting

* Technical charts show bias is on the upside

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Sept 5 European shares steadied at the close on Wednesday, in sight of earlier one-month lows, with investors avoiding big bets before Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, which might announce a bond-buying plan but offer limited details.

Analysts said the market was cautiously positioned for a series of critical events, including a ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court on Sept. 12 on whether the euro zone's bailout fund is compatible with German law, and that the chances of a rally were therefore quite high.

Shares rebounded in choppy afternoon trade on Wednesday after a media report said the ECB planned to buy unlimited amounts of short-term debt to ease the region's financial crisis, but caution soon returned to the market.

"If we do get some concrete details on the ECB bond purchase plans, there is potential for a bigger market reaction," Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC Securities, said.

The ECB said in August it would start buying Spanish and Italian bonds again to ease pressure on borrowing costs, but only if governments first sought help from the euro zone's rescue fund and met strict conditions.

Further details of the plan will be revealed by ECB President Mario Draghi after Thursday's policy meeting.

Didier Duret, chief investment officer at ABN-AMRO Private Banking, which manages about 170 billion euros, said that positive momentum could continue beyond the announcement of a possible bond purchase programme by the ECB and any correction in share prices should be a buying opportunity.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended flat at 1,079.24 points after touching 1,074.05, the lowest since early August, earlier in the session.

Germany's DAX rose 0.5 percent as low demand at a German Bund auction signalled that investor appetite for safe-haven assets was drying up, a positive sign for equities.

Healthcare stocks, traditionally seen as a defensive sector, rose 0.9 percent to become the top gainer, while energy shares tracked weaker oil prices to fall 1.6 percent. Telecoms were down 0.6 percent and utilities dropped 0.2 percent.

CONSOLIDATION PHASE

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 2,441.81 points.

"We are probably going to continue in the 100-point range. The good news is that all this is taking place above the 200-day moving average," Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital, said.

"You have got an event risk this week. It seems the market is waiting in a bullish fashion. You may set the stops below 2,400, but risks are to the upside."

But analysts said gains were likely to be limited because the macroeconomic outlook is poor. A purchasing managers' survey showed the euro zone probably slipped back into recession in the current quarter as the erosion of economic confidence that began in smaller economies sapped powerhouse Germany.

"Global growth concerns are starting to overtake the euro zone's break up worries. You would expect to see the sectors within Europe, such as banks, telecoms and utilities, starting to outperform in that kind of scenario," Parkes said.

Among individual movers, Nokia slumped 13 percent after the company and Microsoft Corp showcased the new Lumia smartphone in New York in hopes of competing with Apple and Samsung, but analysts were less impressed.