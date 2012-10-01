Europe shares climb in technical rally that may be short-lived

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1 percent
* Major index finds support at 50-day MA
* Rally broad-based; chemicals, healthcare up
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 1 European shares rebounded from
three-week lows on Monday in a technical rally, with price dips
and the unsurprising results of a Spanish bank stress test
luring investors into the market, but analysts said the bounce
was unsustainable.
Analysts said the market faced several sources of
uncertainty including the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of scheduled tax
hikes and government spending cuts as well as the situation in
Spain. Charts also show that the euro zone's blue chip Euro
STOXX 50 <.STOXX 50E> index faces pressure in the near term
before a bounceback.
Spanish banks will need 59.3 billion euros in extra capital
to ride out a serious economic downturn, an independent report
showed late on Friday, matching market expectations. The country
is expected to need international help to meet its debt
financing needs.
At 1134 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1 percent at 1,099.73 points, after
falling 1.3 percent on Friday. The index, which shed 2.7 percent
last week, has traded in a range of 1,074-1,122 over the past
two months.
"We are in a new quarter and seeing some fresh buying across
the board. Given the background that we have at the moment, with
incredibly low interest rates, equities are being seen as the
value proposition and it's hard to get too bearish," Paul
Kavanagh, partner and equity strategist at Killik & Co, said.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 <.STOXX 50E> index
gained 1.1 percent to 2,481.79 points after drawing support near
its 50-day moving average of 2,448. But analysts saw a dip
before bouncing back again.
"This is just a short-term bounce in a downtrend, with
resistance at around 2,495 and 2,520. But I don't expect a very
large correction as it is searching for the development of a
higher bottom and that could be above its 50-day moving
average," said Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior technical
analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.
"After making this higher bottom around 2,400 or slightly
lower, I expect another rally attempt in trying to break a
horizontal resistance level at around 2,600, and if it breaks,
then the 3,000 mark will be on the cards."
Still, Monday's rally was broad-based, with both cyclical
and defensive sectors performing well. Chemicals shares
were up 1.6 percent, personal and household shares rose
1.4 percent, banks gained 1 percent, while the
healthcare sector was up 1.2 percent.
"The dips, which are driven by European concerns, do provide
an opportunity to buy equities. But it still remains range-bound
because we can expect that Europe will continue to act as a drag
on sentiment and focus will stay on U.S. elections and the
fiscal cliff," Kavanagh said.
CAUTIOUS STANCE
Persistent concerns about the euro zone debt crisis could
put pressure on the market, analysts said. They pointed out that
Spain's budget, unveiled late last week, showed its debt levels
could rise next year, while fresh data showed that manufacturing
activities in China remained in a contraction mode.
Edmund Shing, head of European equities strategy at Barclays
Capital, said he still remained fairly defensive and preferred
companies that offered decent dividends. He liked companies such
as French drugmaker Sanofi in the healthcare sector.
He said European equities could fall 5 to 10 percent in the
next couple of months as the market faced headwinds such as the
U.S. fiscal situation.
Some other analysts also stayed cautious on the market.
Investment company Kleinwort Benson said equities looked cheap
on a historical basis and there were some positive trends across
most asset classes, but it remained cautious despite adding some
risk into its portfolios over the past few months.
"Tail risk events threaten the longevity of this rally,
though central banks are clearly ready to spring into action,"
Kleinwort Benson Chief Investment Officer Mouhammed Choukeir
said in a note.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, the pan-European
STOXX 600 index has a 2013 average price-to-earnings
ratio of 10.4 - cheaper than a comparative 12.6 times average
2013 P/E ratio for the American S&P 500 index.
Across Europe, Germany's DAX rose 1 percent,
France's CAC was up 1.3 percent, while Spain's IBEX
gained 0.7 percent.
JPMorgan Asset Management advised caution over Spanish
shares, saying lingering concerns over its banks' bad debts and
the likelihood of Spain requiring a bailout meant it was too
early for investors to raise their exposure to Spanish equities
despite a rebound in the country's stocks.
The IBEX has rebounded 30 percent since touching lows of
around 6,000 points in late July, when a pledge by European
Central Bank head Mario Draghi to do "whatever it takes" to
protect the euro drove a sharp rally in equities worldwide.