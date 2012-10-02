European shares bounce back, led by peripheral markets

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.6 pct
* Spain's IBEX up 1.4 pct as bond yields ease
* Euro STOXX 50 back above key retracement level
* Investors eyeing Draghi's press conference on Thurs
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 2 European stocks rose around midday
on Tuesday, reversing early losses and led by peripheral markets
on growing expectation of a near-term bailout request from
Spain.
At 1104 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,108.28 points, after
losing as much as 0.7 percent in morning trade.
Spain's IBEX stock index was up 1.4 percent, with
Telefonica up 1.9 percent and Endesa up 2.3
percent, while its benchmark 10-year government bond yield
fell to 5.78 percent.
"For this (stocks) rally that started in July to go on, we
need more visibility on Spain, and a bailout would bring just
that," a Paris-based trader said.
Euro zone sources told Reuters on Monday that Spain was
ready to request a bailout as early as next weekend, but German
officials said Madrid should hold off.
European stocks have rallied sharply since late July, when
European Central Bank head Mario Draghi said he was ready to do
whatever it took to save the euro, later announcing a bond
buying programme to cut the borrowing costs of struggling
states.
The Euro STOXX 50 surged as much as 22 percent, hitting a
six-month high in mid-September, but has since lost steam,
halted by doubts over whether Spain is willing to request a
bailout, a condition for the ECB to start buying the country's
bonds.
Credit Suisse strategists held a "small underweight"
position on European banks - up 43 percent since
Draghi's comments - and cut their stance on insurers to
"benchmark" from "overweight".
"(Banks') relative earnings momentum is troughing, banks'
share of market cap is close to a 20-year low and some measures
of bank risk are back to recent lows," the strategists wrote in
a note.
"But we believe banks should be around 30 percent cheaper...
to compensate for the high risks: taxation, disintermediation,
further regulation, change to bankruptcy laws," they wrote.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.3
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.5 percent and
France's CAC 40 up 0.3 percent.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.6 percent at 2,514.49 points, moving back above the
23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the 'Draghi effect rally,
sending a positive signal.
UBS chartist Michael Riesner sees good chances of European
stocks reversing the pull-back of the past three weeks.
"As long as the pivotal late August lows are intact means
that price structure of the June bull leg is intact as well," he
wrote in a note.
"We expect another bounce/rally attempt starting this week
and if so, we see a good chance to get a serious re-test if not
even a marginal break of the mid-September high before seeing a
more important trading top forming."