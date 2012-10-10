版本:
European shares pare earlier losses

LONDON Oct 10 European shares pared earlier losses on Wednesday to turn flat, as gains in miners counterbalanced weakness in technology shares.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was broadly flat at 1,095.79 points by 0731 GMT. The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index index was down by around 0.1 percent.

