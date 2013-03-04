European shares dip as growth worries peg back indexes

LONDON, March 4 European shares ebbed lower at
the open on Monday as clouds built up on the outlook for growth
in China while worries lingered over U.S. budget talks and
Italian elections.
By 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
5.15 points, or 0.4 percent, at 1,163.49 points, while the euro
zone's blue chip index shed 0.5 percent to 2,602.95
points as caution grew over the outlook for the global economy.
Early losses echoed a fall in Chinese equities as worries
about Beijing tightening its grip on the property sector
compounded weak sentiment already dampened by a patchy global
growth outlook.
"Below forecast China PMI data (on Friday) and curbing
property expansion is doing little to boost risk appetite.
Meanwhile U.S. budget talks and Italy's political uncertainty is
adding to the downbeat tone," a London-based trader said.