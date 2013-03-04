Global growth worries leave European shares languishing

* FTSEurofirst down 0.4 percent
* China growth worries hit miners
* HSBC earnings disappoints
* Aviva falls on dividend cut concerns
By David Brett
LONDON, March 4 Worries over the global growth
outlook dragged European shares lower on Monday and
weaker-than-anticipated earnings from leading bank HSBC
did little to ease investors concerns.
By 0857 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
4.29 points, or 0.4 percent, at 1,164.35 points, and the euro
zone's blue chip index shed the same to 2,605.93
points.
The early losses echoed a fall in Chinese equities, where
worries about Beijing tightening its grip on the property sector
compounded weak sentiment.
"Below forecast China PMI data (on Friday) and curbing
property expansion is doing little to boost risk appetite.
Meanwhile U.S. budget talks and Italy's political uncertainty is
adding to the downbeat tone," a London-based trader said.
Washington appears no closer to resolving automatic budget
cutting triggers - called the "sequester - which threaten to
curb growth the world's biggest economy.
The prospect of a lengthy period of political instability
following Italian parliamentary elections is also weighing on
markets concerned about a return of the euro zone debt crisis.
With those issues lingering in the background investors took
a cautious stance in their stock selection early on Monday.
Cyclical stocks - those assets linked to the economic
recovery - such as miners led the fallers, down 2.2
percent.
Global miner Anglo American fell 3.8 percent as
Nomura cut its rating on the firm to "reduce" on valuation
grounds and it sees consensus earnings as being too high for
2013.
Banks were lower too with heavy weight HSBC
falling 1 percent after Europe's largest bank fell short of
expectations with a near $21 billion pretax profit for last
year.
And insurer Aviva shed 2.4 percent on concerns it
will cut its dividend when full-year results are announced later
this week.
"We stay in consolidation mode as global activity continues
to roll over. Eurozone M1 (money such as coins and in checking
accounts) is weakening, pointing to stalling recovery momentum.
(Earnings per share) revisions remain negative and sequesters
are coming up," said JP Morgan's Mislav Matejka in a note,
adding that his top defensive pick is staples.
Defensive staples - those companies which provide goods and
services that consumers need even in an austere economic
climate, such as utilities and drugmakers - peppered the risers
list.
Drugmaker Shire was up 1.1 percent, British American
Tobacco added 1.3 percent, while utilities Severn Trent
and Centrica added around 1.5 percent each.
Centrica was also boosted by an upgrade to "buy" from "hold"
from Societe Generale, which said the firm offers attractive
valuation, balance sheet strength, cash generation and
disciplined investment.