U.S. jobs data optimism boosts European shares

* FTSEurofirst up 0.5 percent
* DAX hits highest since Jan. 2008
* Investors anticipate consensus-busting non-farm payrolls
* Financials lifted, DNB gets mortgage rate boost
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 8 European shares rose on Friday
as investors anticipated a strong U.S. jobs figure, with
unprecedented central bank monetary policy supporting equities
around multi-year highs.
Germany's DAX briefly broke the 8,000 level for the
first time sine January 2008 on Friday while the rise in global
prices saw MSCI's world share index hit its highest level since
June 2008 during the morning.
The FTSEurofirst300 was up 6.09 points, or 0.5
percent, at 1191.30 at 1113, holding near highs last seen just
over two years ago as central banks' accommodative monetary
policy continues to keep asset prices supported.
"The bulls remain very much in charge of things at the
moment, and they have every reason to be bullish with central
banks maintaining current levels of support and economic data
slowly improving," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at GFT
Markets, said.
"Jobs data out of the U.S. has been pretty good this week,
which has boosted expectations about today's non-farm payrolls
release."
Initial claims unemployment data out of the U.S. on Thursday
helped push the Dow to fresh all-time highs for the third
day in a row, and saw traders position for a higher figure than
the 160,000 expansion in non-farm payrolls predicted by
economists.
"People are pushing estimates a little higher after the
initial claims data (on Thursday), so I think any from 160,000
to 180,000 would be priced in already. You might need to see a
number above 200,000 to get a real upside surprise," Gerry
Celaya, chief strategist at Red Tower, said.
Societe Generale forecast an expansion of 225,000 in a note
on Thursday, well above consensus, and expected risky assets to
outperform and the S&P to add 0.4 percent if their
forecasts were met.
RISK-ON
In Europe, investors were already adding risk in
anticipation of the release. Financials were main beneficiaries
with banks and insurers 1.6 and 0.7 percent
higher respectively.
Norwegian bank DNB led FTSEurofirst gainers, up 5.4
percent after hiking mortgage rates, which analysts said could
boost profitability.
Credit Suisse was also a top riser, adding 2.8
percent after UBS raised the Swiss investment bank to "Buy".
Telecoms also rose, gaining 1.3 percent after a
spate of favourable broker coverage.
France Telecom gained 3.4 percent after it was upgraded to
"outperform" from "neutral" by Exane BNP Paribas, and satellite
communications provider Inmarsat rose 1.3 percent after
host of upgrades following results on Thursday, as brokers and
investment banks concentrated on the companies future rather
than its troubled recent past.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 are poised to
record their best weekly gains in nearly four months.
Equity allocations have only recovered about 40 percent of
the drop that occurred between 2007 and 2009 and leaving more
room for institutional investors to increase allocations,
analysts at Nomura said in a note.
Gains have been propelled in part by expectations that
central banks' monetary policies will remain accommodative for a
while, but some investors voiced worry that markets were too
optimistic about central banks' willingness to keep on easing in
the face of improving macroeconomic data.
"We think the market is running up too fast and too far.
People are much too optimistic. It is not possible to have the
best of both worlds, both QE and an economic recovery," said
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Reyl,
pointing out that good economic data puts pressure on central
banks to end stimulus programmes.
"I think the markets will move higher by the end of the
year, but we see some consolidation of between 5-7 percent on
the S&P and in Europe in the coming weeks."