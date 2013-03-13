Strong U.S. data helps European stocks to recover

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes flat near highs
* Italy's FTSE MIB falls 1.7 pct on weak bond auction
* Euro STOXX 50 index could test 2,885 in 2 weeks
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 13 European shares recouped their
earlier losses to end flat near 4-1/2-year highs on Wednesday,
with sentiment improving after robust U.S. retail sales data
pointed to a continued recovery in the world's biggest economy.
However, Italy's FTSE MIB index, down 1.7 percent
to 15,745.34 points, underperformed the market following weaker
demand at its first bond auction since Fitch cut the country's
credit rating.
Analysts said the broader stock market was poised to resume
its recent rally in the coming days as the improving economic
outlook could prompt more investors to put their money in
equities at the expense of other asset classes.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended flat at 1,194.11 points, after hitting an intra-day low of
1,188.98. It recovered after data showed U.S. retail sales rose
more than expected in February, the largest increase since
September.
"The underlying sentiment is pretty bullish. People are
neglecting several uncertainties and focusing on growth as hopes
for a recovery in the global economy have improved. Equities are
a better alternative to invest in in the current environment,"
Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"In the next two to four weeks, the DAX could set a new high
above 8,200," he said, referring to Germany's benchmark index
, which rose 0.1 percent to 7,970.91 points.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.3 percent to 2,704.73 percent. However, charts suggested
the index could resume its uptrend.
"The index is consolidating after last week's rally but the
downside potential is very limited," Roelof-Jan van den Akker,
senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.
"This short-term consolidation will take place above its
50-day moving average of 2,675 and a horizontal support of
2,666, from where the recent rally should resume."
The index could test the strong horizontal resistance at
2,885 on the weekly chart in a couple of weeks, he said.
ITALY UNDER PRESSURE
At a time when several European stock indexes are hovering
near their multi-year highs, Italy's FTSE MIB index has been
strongly underperforming, down about 12 percent since late
January as the country's political crisis has spooked investors.
Charts showed the index was stuck in a six-week downward
channel, testing a key support level at 15,812 points,
representing the 38.2-percent Fibonacci retracement of the
index's sharp rally sparked last July by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi's commitment to safeguard the euro.
Although, overall outlook for the European stock market
remained positive, the situation in Italy and slow growth in
Europe prompted some analysts to advise caution in investing
further money in equities in the near term.
Ion-Marc Valahu, fund manager at CLAIRINVEST in Geneva, said
European markets still faced several challenges such as the
Italian situation, too much austerity and overbought trading
conditions. Valahu said he would prefer to see some of the
issues resolved before committing more capital to the markets.
"I am bullish going forward, but the market should take a
breather so that the economic and earnings numbers can catch-up.
The U.S. data is coming in better than expected so far, but the
equities in the U.S. and Europe look overstretched."
On a sector level, banks were among the top decliners, led
lower by Commerzbank, which fell 9.7 percent on news
that the German government will cut its stake in the bailed-out
lender to less than 20 percent from 25 percent.
Although investors were gradually placing more bets on
cyclical stocks, some analysts chose to stay defensive for some
more time.
"My preferred sectors in Europe are stable growth stocks
like food and beverages, personal and household goods and
healthcare," Stocker of UniCredit said.
Defensive sectors outperformed on Wednesday, with food and
beverages shares rising 0.2 percent and the personal and
household goods sector gaining 0.1 percent.
Among individual movers, Prudential climbed 9.3
percent after its chief executive said a strong profit and share
price performance had made it unlikely Britain's biggest insurer
would pursue mooted disposals next year.