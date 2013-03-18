European shares recover ground after Cyprus blow

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 percent
* Banks lead market lower on jitters over Cyprus
* M&S advances on report of Qatari bid interest
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 18 European shares pared early
losses on Monday as policymakers raced to revise a radical
bailout plan for Cyprus that threatened to spark a fresh leg to
the euro zone's crisis.
In a departure from previous EU practice that depositors'
savings are sacrosanct, Cyprus and international lenders agreed
at the weekend that savers in the island's outsized banking
system would take a hit in return for the offer of 10 billion
euros ($13.07 billion) in aid.
But Cyprus's parliament delayed a vote on the measures and
officials said the government was working to soften the blow to
smaller savers. Germany, believed to have pushed for the deal to
make depositors pay, said it was open to a change in how the
move was structured.
After falling more than one percent in early trades, the
FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7 percent at 1,194.68 by
1223 GMT, led by a 2.2 percent decline in banking stocks
- some of the strongest performers in recent months.
While the news dealt a sharp blow to the index, some
analysts took the falls in their stride since it is trading at
lofty levels - and is therefore seen as ripe for a pullback.
Efforts by policymakers to revise the plan as well as the view
Cyprus is a one-off case, supported the market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 last week reached a 4-1/2 year peak,
stepping into "overbought" territory on the 14-day Relative
Strength Index, a momentum indicator.
"I think a lot of people were waiting for a pullback anyway.
We got one on the open and that's attracted some buyers," Angus
Campbell, head of market analysis at Capital Spreads, said.
"Caution might be the order of the day for the next few
sessions... It may be a little too early to go heavily long the
market now in case things get a little bit cheaper."
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank,
meanwhile, said: "It's not a showstopper what we see in Cyprus
for now. The critical point will be if we see some contagion
into the bigger markets."
"We could certainly see some further sell-off as the week
progresses, but I think we are talking here... a 3-5 percent
move on the downside and not a 10 percent correction. I would
wait a little bit... (before buying into the market)."
BIDS
British retailer Marks & Spencer bucked the market
trend, jumping 8.5 percent in trading volume nearly four times
its 90-day daily average, after a report of Qatari bid interest.
The Sunday Times newspaper said the Qatar Investment
Authority wanted to assemble a consortium to mount an
8-billion-pound takeover of Britain's biggest clothing retailer.
M&S declined to comment.
However, it emerged on Monday that Qatar Holding, the
investment arm of the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, was
not considering a bid for the retailer, according to a source
close to the fund.
Despite the denial from the source, some analysts think M&S,
whose core women's clothes business has been losing market
share, could be vulnerable to a private equity bid.
"Trading and profits are under pressure, with nothing to
show yet for the big investments made in online systems and
warehousing and the changes in the clothing team," said
independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.