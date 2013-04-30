版本:
European shares turn lower after weak U.S. data

LONDON, April 30 European shares edged lower on Friday as worse-than-expected U.S. economic data cast a shadow on global recovery prospects.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago's index of Midwest business activity fell to 49.0 in April, from 52.4 in March, missing expectations and falling below the 50 mark - indicating contraction - for first time since September 2009.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares turned lower after the U.S. data, trading 0.2 percent lower at a session-low of 1,199.79 points.
