European shares stall; Banca Popolare di Milano plunges

By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, May 9 European stocks slipped off
multi-year highs on Thursday as investors cashed in recent lofty
gains in defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals and
utilities.
Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano was among
Europe's top losers, sliding 8.3 percent on concerns that a plan
to transform the cooperative bank into a joint-stock company
could be delayed, or even dropped.
At 1015 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,227.63 points, off a
near five-year high hit on Wednesday. The euro zone's Euro STOXX
50 index dropped 0.7 percent to 2,765.91 points,
retreating from a near two-year high.
Volumes were thin however, with the Swiss, Austrian and
Nordic markets shut for national holidays.
"The mood is still bullish, but there's a growing
contradiction between the deteriorating macro backdrop and the
positive price action with a recent reversal by cyclical
sectors, so people have to be cautious," said Jerome
Troin-Lajous at equity sales at Louis Capital Markets in Paris.
"There's probably some upside potential left, but at this
point it's better for investors to use call options rather than
buying stocks directly to position themselves for further gains
on the market, to minimize the risks in case of a pull-back."
The Euro STOXX 50, up nearly 10 percent in the past three
weeks, was testing a strong support level representing a
positive trendline started in mid-April. Crossing below it could
signal the start of a consolidation period.
Defensive stocks slid, with E.ON down 0.8
percent, AB Inbev off 0.9 percent and Merck
sliding 0.4 percent, as investors cashed in recent gains. They
turned their focus to cyclical stocks such as steel and mining
companies, pushing the STOXX basic resources sector index
up 0.8 percent.
ArcelorMittal added 1.5 percent and BHP Billiton
was 1 percent higher.
"The mood seems quite positive, and we're seeing inflows
into equities mostly due to the strong liquidity, but with no
visibility on the macro front and no signal that Europe might be
turning the corner in the next nine to 12 months, this rally is
fragile," a Paris-based equity trader said.