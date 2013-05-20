European shares flat after touching fresh 5-yr high, charts positive

* FTSEurofirst 300 index steadies by midday trade * Euro Stoxx 50 flat, support seen at 2,750 points * Ryanair jumps after forecast-beating results By Atul Prakash LONDON, May 20 European shares held steady on Monday after touching a new five-year high, with positive data from the United States and Japan pointing to an improving global economic outlook, boosting the market's near-term sentiment. The downside to the recent positive U.S. data, however, is that the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank, could decide in response to scale back its monetary stimulus - one of the biggest drivers of the market's recent rally. Cyclical stocks that typically gain on improvements in economic activity rose on Monday. But miners came under pressure following a drop in oil and metals prices on concerns that any change in U.S. monetary policy could hurt global demand for raw materials. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 1.3 percent. The losses in mining and energy stocks, which were down 0.6 percent, were offset by cyclical sectors such as autos and travel, up 2.1 percent and 0.8 percent respectively. That left the FTSEurofirst 300 index flat at 1,247.79 points at 1108 GMT, after earlier touching 1,250.91, its highest since mid-2008. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 was flat at 2,817.74 points. Charts show the index has broken out of a three-month sideways range and stayed in a short-term uptrend, underpinned around its March peak of 2,750. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of 70 shows it has moved into "overbought" territory but is still poised for more gains. "A higher RSI worries me only when you get a negative divergence or when the market rallies up but with less momentum. Bias is definitely on the upside in the near term," Dominic Hawker, technical analyst at Westhouse Securities, said. "I would regard any consolidation from an 'overbought' position as a buying opportunity," he said, adding that the index's next target was 3,000. J.P.Morgan Cazenove said it was sticking to its call that markets will not see the typical seasonal weakness this time around and expected them to continue grinding higher. Equities were helped by encouraging data. Friday's figures showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to the highest in nearly six years, while a gauge of future economic activity rose to a near five-year high. On Monday, Japan raised its assessment of the country's economy. "We have started to see a series of positive readings coming out of the United States. We are positioned for a rising market and think that the best way is to invest in financials," Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC Securities, said. Among sharp movers, budget airline Ryanair led the travel and leisure sector by jumping 7.9 percent after posting forecast-beating full-year earnings.