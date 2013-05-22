Bernanke stimulus comments push European shares to new high

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 0.2 pct higher
* Cyclical shares in demand; banks, miners gain
* Technicals positive despite "overbought" levels
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 22 European shares hit a new
five-year high on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the central bank would retain its stimulus
measures until the economy improved.
Analysts stayed positive on the stock market's near-term
outlook, saying the recent rally was likely to continue and
investors would not be deterred from adding more riskier assets
such as equities to their portfolios.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.2 percent firmer at 1,256.28 points, the highest close
in five years. It is up more than 10 percent so far this year.
"I don't think that recent gains are unsustainable as we are
still in an environment where the global liquidity backdrop is
dominating any other concerns," Ian Richards, global head of
equities strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"The liquidity support will not be around forever, but
presumably the support won't be withdrawn until economic
activities improve."
Recent data from the world's biggest economy have been
encouraging. Analysts said the U.S. was on a recovery path, but
progress had been slow and unemployment was still high.
Bernanke said in a testimony to Congress the Fed's policy
was providing benefits to the economy and prematurely tightening
would carry substantial risks.
Liquidity support from central banks has boosted shares
globally, with the U.S. S&P 500 and Germany's DAX
hitting all-time peaks and UK's FTSE 100
flirting with a record high level.
"We favour European companies with a strong exposure to the
U.S. economy, where growth is picking up," Philippe Lecoq, head
of European equities at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management,
said, adding the stocks well placed to benefit from U.S. growth
included Wolseley, Sage and Schneider.
Those sectors which generally derive strength from an
improvement in liquidity and economic activities were in demand,
with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rising
0.7 percent and European banks gaining 0.6 percent.
The market's technical outlook remained bullish, with the
blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index seen gaining further
after rising 0.5 percent to 2,835.01 points on Wednesday.
The index's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) crossed 70,
a level considered as technically "overbought" and which often
leads to a pullback, but analysts were not concerned.
"Overbought in itself is not a sell signal. It tells you
about the strength of the price movement and that is bullish at
the moment. There could be a setback of 2-3 percent decline, but
that would be a buying opportunity," Roelof-Jan van den Akker,
senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.
Among sharp movers, German retailer Metro surged
more than 10 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to
'overweight' from 'equal-weight'.