European shares extend gains on U.S. growth outlook

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 percent
* Alcoa earnings boost market sentiment
* EDF jumps on French tariff hikes
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 9 European shares extended their
gains into a second session on Tuesday on optimism about the
health of the world-leading U.S. economy and a solid start to
the earnings season there.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.9 percent at
1,190.74, having firmed 1.4 percent on Monday, after Alcoa
, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, unveiled a
larger-than-expected adjusted second-quarter profit.
The corporate news followed recent strong jobs data.
But traders noted that while Alcoa's robust earnings were
acting as a short-term positive, they could add weight to the
view that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start to scale
back it quantitative easing (QE) programme.
"The start of the Q2 earnings season in the U.S. is boosting
sentiment," Sanlam Securities' head of trading Mark Ward said.
"However, corporate earnings news that is too good may spark
caution amongst shareholders as a recovering economy will likely
increase the chance of a speedier tapering of the Fed's QE
programme."
EDF led European gainers, up 9 percent, after the
French government allowed a 5-percent rise in electricity
tariffs in August and 5 percent more in August next year.
Trading volume in EDF was robust, at 125 percent of its
90-day daily average, against the FTSEurofirst 300 on 13
percent.
Technical analysts were bullish on the prospects for the
Euro STOXX 50, up 0.8 percent at 2,672.02 points,
which with Monday's 2.1 percent advance has broken decisively
back above its 200-day moving average, currently at 2,635.
Alpari analyst Craig Erlam said that if the index continues
to push on, "which looks likely at this stage", the next target
will be 2,718, a previous level of resistance.
Whilst many investors were focused on Alcoa, long perceived
as a bellwether for the U.S. economy, some traders were putting
more onus on earnings from banks given what they will imply
about the health of global financial markets.
European shares have just suffered their first quarterly
loss in a year, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to start
trimming down its QE programme, which has sparked a sell-off in
both fixed income and equity markets worldwide.
"The banks on Friday are going to be a bigger indicator of
how the season will be (than Alcoa)," said Nick Xanders, head of
European equity strategy at BTIG. Wells Fargo and
JPMorgan are both set to post earnings on Friday.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, top analysts predict
that STOXX Europe 600 companies will beat expectations
for the second quarter by 0.4 percent, with financials likely to
beat predictions by 0.8 percent and consumer staples seen
recording 1.4 percent higher earnings than estimates.