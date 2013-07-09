Miners drive European shares to one-month closing high

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 0.8 percent at 1,188.95
* Miners rally as Alcoa beats profit expectations
* RBS lifted by GS upgrade
* Osram rallies on bullish HSBC, UBS comment
By David Brett
LONDON, July 9 Miners powered European shares to
their highest close in a month on Tuesday after encouraging
results from U.S. peer Alcoa and a bullish outlook
boosted sentiment in the sector.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 9.27
points, or 0.8 percent, at 1,188.95, extending a rebound that
has seen the index rally more than 6.5 percent from June lows.
Basic resources shares jumped 2.4 percent after U.S.
aluminium maker Alcoa unveiled a larger-than-expected adjusted
second-quarter profit and forecast higher demand.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, top analysts predict
that STOXX Europe 600 companies will beat expectations
for the second quarter by 0.4 percent.
"There are seeds of recovery out there now that were not
there a year ago. I think we are pretty close to a turning point
in earnings downgrades for European companies," Robert Quinn,
chief European equity strategist at Standard & Poor's Capital
IQ, said.
"The weakness we have seen in equity markets recently has
coincided with pretty good fundamentals and investor sentiment
has cooled down from peaks earlier this year, so you have a
sweet spot for European equities," he said.
Comment from Deutsche Bank also helped basic resources
stocks, which are still down 27.7 percent on the year on
earnings worries.
Deutsche raised its rating on the sector to "neutral" from
"underweight" on valuation grounds and said a nascent turnaround
in growth prospects in the euro area and the UK lead it to
favour "cyclical" stocks exposed to domestic economic optimism.
Gains were to be had across the board as auto-related stocks
, financial services, chemicals, and real
estate companies all rose more than 1.3 percent.
Geoffroy Goenen, head of fundamental European equity at
Dexia Asset Management, remains "overweight" in equities heading
into the second half of the year, supported by valuations and
improving growth metrics.
"The central banks are still injecting liquidity into the
markets and the search for returns and growth should underpin
the equity markets further in the coming months ... The markets
could find additional support in the bottoming out of the
economy in the euro zone," he said.
Banks managed a 0.5 percent rise but Royal Bank of
Scotland jumped 5.4 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded
it to "buy" and raised its target price to 370 pence from 350
pence. That implies a near 30 percent upside from current
levels, with Goldman saying plans to split up the bank could be
good for investors.
German lighting company Osram Licht AG, a spin-off
of engineering group Siemens AG, surged 17 percent to
27.84 euros, roaring back on its second day of trading, on
bullish comment from UBS and HSBC. They see as much as 40
percent upside from Monday's close.
State-owned French utility EDF climbed 9.3 percent
after the French government announced it was planning the
biggest increase in power prices in at least a decade to cover
rising costs.