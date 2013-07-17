Fed testimony aids European shares recovery

LONDON, July 17 A tumultuous session saw
European shares close higher on Wednesday, bolstered by
reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it will be
flexible in its stimulus-trimming plans.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 7.15
points, or 0.6 percent at 1,198.30 as the comments from Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke helped the market recover from the blow of
Bank of England committee voting 9-0 against extending the
bank's bond-buying programme, known as "quantitative easing"
(QE)
European shares, however, are still down 4.6 percent from
levels hit on May 22, when volatility -- a gauge of
investor fear -- increased on worries over the Fed scaling back
stimulus.
"Volatility will rise from the levels we saw before May 22
and stay higher until investors become more comfortable with
what the change of policy will mean. Until then you can expect
more noise and higher risk," Gurvinder Brar, head of global
quantitative research, at Macquarie Securities, said.