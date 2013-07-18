REFILE-European shares edge higher as Publicis boosts media's profile

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 percent
* Media leads cyclical sectors higher
* Tech earnings disappoint as reporting season proves mixed
* Trade cautious ahead of second day of Bernanke testimony
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 18 European shares edged higher on
Thursday, buoyed by the media sector after good results from
Publicis, but weighed down by weakness in tech shares
as a mixed earnings season picked up pace.
Media stocks gained 1 percent, the top sectoral
gainer, led by a 3.7 percent rise in Publicis. The
French advertiser led the FTSEurofirst 300 after
reporting a sharp acceleration in sales growth.
British peer WPP gained 2.7 percent, with traders
citing readacross from Publicis' results.
Gains in media stocks reflected strength in many cyclical
sectors sensitive to economic optimism. Travel stocks
rose, led up by a 3.3 percent rise in easyJet after an
upgrade by JP Morgan, and banks and miners were also firmer.
Such optimism was not reflected in the tech sector, however,
with weakness from U.S. firm Intel compounded by
below-expectation reports from, Ericsson
and Nokia.
Tech stocks fell 1.1 percent, the biggest sectoral
faller.
The earnings season so far has seen 56 percent of companies
having met or beaten expectations on the STOXX Europe 600
, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
"It's been a real mixed bag over the last 24 hours, starting
in the US and followed through in Europe this morning," Matt
Basi, senior sales trader at CMC Markets, said.
"Our clients are keen on cyclicals... but tech stocks are
higher price names, and you don't need much of a miss to see a
sell-off."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst was up 0.2 percent at 1,201.61
by 1032 GMT, while euro zone blue chips in the Euro STOXX 50
also gained 0.2 percent.
Sentiment was supported by the relatively dovish tone struck
by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in testimony to
Congress on Wednesday, indicating that he would only slow asset
purchases this year if economic data was good enough.
Volumes on the FTSEurofist were low, however, with just a
quarter of the 90-day average traded by 1020 GMT, with investors
keen to hold off on making firm bets ahead of a second day of
testimony.
"The market interpreted his latest comments as 'good news'
as after yesterday that September start date to tapering seems
less likely," Alastair McCaig, analyst at IG, said.
"You would half anticipate on recent form that today he
might contradict some of those comments from yesterday, however,
so there may be some nerves on the back of that."