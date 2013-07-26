European shares turn negative

LONDON, July 26 European shares turned negative on Friday, giving up their earlier gains, with share price falls for engine maker Rolls Royce and carmaker Daimler taking the most points off a key index.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.2 percent at 1,207.06 points by 0945 GMT, having been up by as much as 0.6 percent earlier in the day.

Rolls Royce fell 3.7 percent, while Daimler declined by 1.8 percent after both companies suffered downgrades from brokers.